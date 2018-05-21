Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...

The Democratic-controlled Illinois Legislature is set to begin weighing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's compromise plan to reinstate the death penalty in exchange for even stricter gun restrictions than the ones legislators approved.

(AP Photo by John O'Connor File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, addresses reporters outside his state Capitol office in Springfield, Ill. Rauner, a Republican, wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state. He added t...

Family and friends are remembering a student killed when a school bus collided with a dump truck in New Jersey.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A girl leans over bouquets of flowers to blow a kiss at a memorial in front of East Brook Middle School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. Investigators are combing through evidence seeking answers to why a school bus car...

Neither Philadelphia nor the Department of Justice is willing to follow a federal judge's recommended compromises to settle a "sanctuary city" lawsuit over the U.S. government withholding a major grant.

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

(Courtesy of WSOC-TV 9 via AP). This frame grab from video provided by WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte, N.C., shows an aerial view of the scene where a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant busy with a lunchtime crowd, Sunday, May 20, 2018, killi...

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) - A "pillar of the community" who was suffering from severe mental illness left a meal with his family, got into his sport utility vehicle and then drove at high speed into the restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injuring other relatives, his pastor said Monday.

"Not in a million years could anybody who knows Roger Self ever imagine he would do this," said the Rev. Austin Rammell of Venture Church in Dallas, North Carolina, a close friend of the family.

He said Self's ability to reason had been severely impaired in recent months.

"It's very possible that in his mind, he was thinking the best thing for this family was that they all go to heaven together," Rammell said at a news conference.

Self was immediately arrested outside the Surf and Turf Lodge. Jail records show he's been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his daughter, Katelyn Self, a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, a nurse. The Gaston Gazette reports Amanda Self was the wife of Roger Self's son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self.

Josh Self also was seriously injured, along with Roger Self's wife, Diane, and the 13-year-old daughter of Josh and Amanda Self. They are all expected to survive their injuries.

Police gave no initial indication what circumstances led up to the crash that sent stunned patrons scrambling Sunday afternoon at the eatery about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Charlotte. "He drove his car into the building, killing people, so that's why we took him into custody immediately," Bessemer City Police Chief Thomas Ellis Jr. said.

But the pastor said that Self, his longtime friend, was struggling with mental illness so severe that he asked his son Josh to take his guns away about 10 weeks ago. Rammell said family and friends surrounded him and referring him to a psychiatrist. Rammell said Self had told them he was taking medicine for depression and anxiety, but he was becoming particularly unstable over the weekend.

"This wasn't your normal, what you and I would go through when something bad happens in life. This was a roller coaster and in the last few days it went from bad to really bad."

The pastor said Katelyn Self had set up the after-church family reunion lunch at the steak restaurant.

"She wanted to have all the family together to have a good time with her dad," he said. "They were laughing, had ordered some drinks, had some appetizers. Roger got up ... Some of them thought he was probably going to leave and come back. They began noticing his car out in the parking lot had circled, and the next thing you know he came through the window."

Restaurant busboy Caleb Martin, 14, said he saw the crash and tried to help by clearing debris and tables away.

"I walked over to my station and I heard a loud boom," Caleb told WSOC-TV. "The one guy I could help in back, he was pretty hurt."

Katelyn Self, 26, was a four-year veteran of the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Alan Cloninger told The Charlotte Observer. She had worked as a corporal in the jail and was off duty when she was fatally injured.

The sheriff's office tweeted a photograph of the deputy via social media, adding "Our hearts are broken" and saying the agency requested thoughts and prayers not only for the deputy's family and friends but for her "brothers and sisters in uniform."

Authorities said the family was requesting privacy and referred any questions to Rammell.

Self ran a private investigations business called Southeastern Loss Management, mostly working for companies to investigate employees' wrongdoing.

