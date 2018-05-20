Moore Community Remembers Plaza Towers Victims 5 Years Later

It's been five years since an EF-5 tornado tore through Moore, claiming two dozen lives. In those five years, the city of Moore has rebuilt, but those who were lost will never be forgotten.

Out of destruction, family ties and community bonds became stronger than ever.

Amy Simpson was the principal of Plaza Towers the day seven children lost their lives to an EF-5 tornado that tore through the school.

She worked with the school board to mark this anniversary, with a ceremony and the planting of a tree on school grounds. The tree is a symbol remembrance, recovery and resolve.

"The grief, it just hits you quickly and easily/ it feels surprising when it gets to you because you know how long it's been," said Simpson.

For those who lost loved ones May 20th, 3013, the pain is often insurmountable.

Simpson hopes talking about it will make the memories more bearable.

"Contact somebody that you know and that you care about them," said Simpson.

For Mikki Davis, the tragedy feels like it happened only yesterday. The memories of her son Kyle and fellow classmate Nicholas McCabe were honored duirng a balloon release at the South Lakes Soccer Club.

"I guarantee you if Kyle was alive today, we would be right here on this soccer field playing today," said Davis.

Those who gathered on the field say it felt like a homecoming.

"We saw all their coaches, we saw a lot of their players and their parents. it was just amazing," said Davis.

For Davis, the devastation of 2013 taught her to make every moment count.

"Just treasure your children, give them hugs at night time, tell them you love them because you never know when the last time you're going to say those words," said David.