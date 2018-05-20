Severe Storms Cause Damage In Lexington, Purcell OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Severe Storms Cause Damage In Lexington, Purcell OK

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Severe storms caused heavy damage in Lexington and Purcell over the weekend.

The storms Saturday continued overnight and produced large wind gusts reaching up to 80 mph.

Structural damage, downed power lines, and tree damage were all reported.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the damage Sunday. SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner located the touchdown spot of a possible tornado on the west side of state Highway 39, west of Green Avenue.  

Power crews are still working to restore power to those affected following the storm.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
