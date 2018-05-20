Severe Storms Cause Damage In Lexington, Purcell OK

Severe storms caused heavy damage in Lexington and Purcell over the weekend.

The storms Saturday continued overnight and produced large wind gusts reaching up to 80 mph.

Structural damage, downed power lines, and tree damage were all reported.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the damage Sunday. SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner located the touchdown spot of a possible tornado on the west side of state Highway 39, west of Green Avenue.

Power crews are still working to restore power to those affected following the storm.