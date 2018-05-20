Trump Demands DOJ Look Into Whether FBI "Infiltrated" Campaign

At least one person is dead and possibly several others hurt after an accident of some kind on Lake Thunderbird late Saturday night, fire officials confirmed. Those officials confirmed to News 9 not only the fatality but that two other people were pulled from the water after a possible boat crash. Rescue crews are still searching for other possible accident victims. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for more information as we get it confirmed.More >>
At least one person is dead and possibly several others hurt after an accident of some kind on Lake Thunderbird late Saturday night, fire officials confirmed. Those officials confirmed to News 9 not only the fatality but that two other people were pulled from the water after a possible boat crash. Rescue crews are still searching for other possible accident victims. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for more information as we get it confirmed.More >>
President Trump tweeted on Sunday that he is demanding the Department of Justice investigate whether the FBI "infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes."More >>
President Trump tweeted on Sunday that he is demanding the Department of Justice investigate whether the FBI "infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes."More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.