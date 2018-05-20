The Latest: Texas church provides counseling for congregants

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...

Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...

Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle were attacked by a cougar, killing one of the men and leaving the second hospitalized in what authorities described as a rare occurrence.

(Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...

Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Lava flows toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing ...

Yellowing court records from the arrests of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others at the dawn of the modern civil rights era are being preserved and digitized after being discovered in a courthouse box.

(Alabama State University via AP). This photo shows the signature of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on a court document in the archive of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. The school is preserving and digitizing historic court documents lin...

Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...

Criminal investigators are finally getting to study materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Investigators finally get look at materials from Cohen raid

The suspect in the Texas school shooting pointed at one person and declared: "I'm going to kill you." Then he fired.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

The National Rifle Association's incoming president is blaming the latest deadly school shooting on youngsters "steeped in a culture of violence.".

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Ester Fernandez, right, makes her way through a buffet line Saturday, May 19, 2018, during a pot-luck style community dinner behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas....

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Kingwood Park High School baseball player Bryson Jackson wears crosses on his face to show support for Santa Fe High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, May 19, 2018. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Frida...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School baseball player Rome Shubert wears a bandage on his neck before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, May 19, 2018. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High S...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Texas school shooting (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The pastor of a church where one of its member families lost a child in the Texas school shooting says the victims never will be forgotten.

Pastor Brad Drake at Santa Fe's Dayspring Church read the names of the 10 people killed in the Santa Fe High School shootings Friday. He asked about 120 church members attending a service Sunday to "just together for a moment pray ... to lift up their families today."

Angelique Ramirez, a Santa Fe High School student who attended the church with her family, was among the 10 people killed. Her family wasn't present for Sunday's worship.

Drake said he wanted to offer practical way to help his congregation and brought a friend, a licensed counselor who runs a ministry in Springfield, Missouri, to speak. Kelly Ward encouraged people to not hold in their emotions and to allow themselves to grieve.

After the service, plates of barbecue were being sold with proceeds going to the victims' families.

___

11:50 a.m.

A church where one of the victims of a Texas school shooting attended services is providing a licensed counselor during its worship to offer advice on how to deal with tragedy.

Angelique Ramirez attended Santa Fe's Dayspring Church along with her family.

Senior Pastor Brad Drake said before Sunday's worship that the church's objective is to "offer hope and healing that we understand only comes through a relationship with Jesus Christ."

He said he had not planned anything special to say to the some 150 people who normally attend.

He was wearing a green T-shirt with gold lettering -the Santa Fe High School colors- printed Saturday night by the wife of the church's youth pastor. Drake said all the church leaders were wearing the shirts Sunday.

He said Ramirez was a member of the Santa Fe church's youth ministry and had occasionally accompanied a younger brother to the ministry.

___

11:40 a.m.

The National Rifle Association's incoming president is blaming the latest deadly school shooting on youngsters "steeped in a culture of violence."

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North tells "Fox News Sunday" that authorities are trying "like the dickens" to treat symptoms instead of going after the disease.

He says the disease isn't the Second Amendment and that depriving law-abiding citizens of their constitutional right to have a firearm won't stop shootings like Friday's near Houston that left 10 people dead.

North identifies the "disease" as youngsters growing up in a culture where violence is commonplace.

He listed such things as violent movies and TV shows and drug use, specifically Ritalin, which is used to treat hyperactivity disorder. Investigators haven't linked the suspect to Ritalin or other drugs.

___

10:55 a.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has arrived at Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, where he hugged grieving parishioners reeling two days after a teenage gunman killed 10 people in his high school.

Monica Bracknell, an 18-year-old senior who survived the shooting, told the governor Sunday morning that she doesn't think the shooting should be turned into a political battle over gun control.

The teenager was surrounded by dozens of television cameras, photographers and reporters, as she shook her governor's hand and said she didn't believe guns were to blame for the shooting she survived.

She arrived at church a day after returning to her school to collect belongings left behind in the chaos of the shooting. She said she and her classmates are "shaken up" but coping.

The governor spoke privately to worshippers as they arrived but did not speak to the media.

___

9:20 a.m.

The first funeral for one of the 10 people fatally shot at a high school outside Houston is set for Sunday afternoon.

The Islamic Society for Greater Houston says services for 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh are scheduled for a mosque in suburban Houston.

She'd been attending classes at Santa Fe High School since last August when she was killed Friday.

Her father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, has described his daughter as a hard-working and accomplished student who aspired to work in civil service and hoped one day to join Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Her body is to be returned to her family in Karachi, Pakistan.

___

9:05 a.m.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is urging a "hardening" of school buildings in the wake of a shooting that killed 10 people at a Texas high school.

Patrick blames a U.S. "culture of violence" and says more needs to be done to keep shooters away from students, such as restricting school entrances and arming teachers with guns.

He tells CNN's "State of the Union": "When you're facing someone who's an active shooter, the best way to take that shooter down is with a gun. But even better than that is four to five guns to one."

Appearing on the Sunday talk shows, Patrick did not address details of the law enforcement investigation into Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High. A 17-year-old student is being held on murder charges.

Patrick tells ABC's "The Week" he supports background checks for gun purchasers but stresses "gun regulation starts at home."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.