Iraqi, Syrian guides bring views to Philadelphia museum

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

The mother of one of the 10 people killed at a Texas high school said her daughter recently rejected the romantic advances of the 17-year-old charged in the shootings.

The mother of one of the 10 people killed at a Texas high school said her daughter recently rejected the romantic advances of the 17-year-old charged in the shootings.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.

Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...

Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.

Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.

Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...

Criminal investigators are finally getting to study materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Criminal investigators are finally getting to study materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The suspect in the Texas school shooting pointed at one person and declared: "I'm going to kill you." Then he fired.

The suspect in the Texas school shooting pointed at one person and declared: "I'm going to kill you." Then he fired.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, a wall panel of glazed terra-cotta, from a Sufi monastery in Iran, circa 1400 to 1520 BCE, hangs in the Middle East Galleries at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania ...

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, the headdress and jewelry of Queen Puabi dating to some 4,500 years ago, is displayed at the Middle East gallery in the Penn Museum in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Arc...

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Abdulhadi Al-Karfawi guides visitors though the Middle East gallery in the Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology is in the midst of...

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, a beer account from Ur, circa 2800 BCE, hangs at the Middle East gallery in the Penn Museum in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology is in the mids...

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...

By NATALIE POMPILIO

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia.

The guides intersperse personal stories with historic content as they lead groups through the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology's new galleries that tell tales going back 10,000 years.

"People really have trouble understanding and connecting with objects from the ancient past," said Ellen M. Owens, Penn Museum's Merle-Smith director of learning programs. "People who come from these places, even in contemporary times, can find a connection with the objects and they provide an interesting window into what it's like to walk through these magnificent ancient ziggurats or visit a marketplace where traditions go back thousands of years."

On a recent tour, guide Abdulhadi Al-Karfawi pointed out cuneiform tablets used for accounting, legal text and, in one case, a school boy's recounting of an argument with his father. Using a blunt reed on a clay tablet, the boy detailed how his father had scolded him, saying "Why are you wasting time? Get to school! Apply yourself at school!"

"I read that and think of my father, who was a tough person who had 15 boys and girls but was on top of everything," said Al-Karfawi, 40, a former translator for the U.S. Army in Baghdad who settled in the U.S. with his wife and children last year. "Today, as a father, I have the same argument with my kid. I never thought it was happening thousands of years ago."

In another part of the galleries, Moumena Saradar, 41, paused in front of bronze and brass balance scales and weights dating back to the 1800s. The scales are similar to the ones used at the market near her home in Damascus. Saradar remembers when, as a teenager, her mother taught her to use the scales so she could double check the weights of the fruits and vegetables she'd purchased from a vendor.

"Because if he cheats her, everyone in the town would know," Saradar said, drawing laughter.

Rusty Baker, executive director of the non-profit advocacy group PA Museums, said programs like the Penn Museum's Global Guides provide visitors with a richer experience and could help grow audiences. At Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary historic site, former prisoners and guards lead tours, he said, while some tribal museums feature Native Americans guides.

"Museums have been looking at demographics and asking, 'Who is not here and how do we do something about that?'" Baker said. "These programs are an opportunity to provide a more authentic experience as opposed to a typical tour with a docent who is knowledgeable and passionate but not culturally connected."

Penn Museum will continue to expand the Global Guides program, Owens said, as it opens two new galleries showcasing Mexico/Central America and Africa in the next year. The museum is working with two organizations that help new immigrants to find trainees.

Part of that training includes discussing provenance and how guides feel about seeing objects from their home countries on display in the U.S. Guides in the current group say they are happy to have pieces of their old homeland in their new one

"Every time I go through the gallery, I feel like this is Iraq," Al-Karfawi said. "My grandma wore a headpiece like (Queen Puabi). . The dishes are so lovely and they remind me of my sister serving food."

Saradar said she saw the exhibit as a way to build cultural understanding.

"This is the best thing I could do, being a messenger for my culture. I wouldn't be able to do that without these objects," she said. "I'm finding connections between your people and my people."

After taking Al-Karfawi's tour, Lalaine Little said she enjoyed hearing his personal story of sleeping on rooftop mattresses with his family during the hottest nights.

"There's something universal about a family camping out, looking at the stars," said Little, director of the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University. "This experience felt very authentic. Sometimes you go on these tours and there are somewhat canned responses (from guides), but his were very heartfelt. He's not repeating what he learned in training. He's talking about his heritage because he's very proud of it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.