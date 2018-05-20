Man Suffers Broken Leg Trying To Rescue Turtle On Highway Near Claremore

At least one person is dead and possibly several others hurt after an accident of some kind on Lake Thunderbird late Saturday night, fire officials confirmed. Those officials confirmed to News 9 not only the fatality but that two other people were pulled from the water after a possible boat crash. Rescue crews are still searching for other possible accident victims. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for more information as we get it confirmed.More >>
Storms moved through Oklahoma late last night into Sunday morning.More >>
