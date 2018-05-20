Man Suffers Broken Leg Trying To Rescue Turtle On Highway Near Claremore

A man is in the hospital after getting out of his car to rescue a turtle.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old man exited his car to rescue a turtle he saw on Highway 66 about three miles northeast of Claremore.

Troopers say another car struck his vehicle, pushing it into him. The man suffered a broken leg and was thrown a short distance.

He was transported to a Tulsa hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were treated at the scene and released.

OHP says both drivers were cited.