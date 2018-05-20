Search Continues For 2 Men In Lake Thunderbird Boat Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Search Continues For 2 Men In Lake Thunderbird Boat Crash

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The search continues Monday for two men after a deadly boating crash Saturday night at Lake Thunderbird.

The incident happened around 10 p.m., authorities said. Two people were pulled from the water alive. 

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Steven Taylor, 34, and Jennifer Collett, 36, were transported to an area hospital. 

Troopers and other authorities are continuing their search for Cody Foster and Brandon Kelley until both are found. They are presumed to be dead. Authorities confirmed at least one death in this incident late Saturday night.

Capt. Paul Timmons said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had lots of resources being used to help find the men.

"We've got quite a few resources out there in this attempt to make this recovery. We've got probably eight divers, four boats with sonar and we have a fairly large area that we're searching," he said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
<style> #sitemap .smCol .desc a { font-weight:bold !important; color:#fff !important; text-decoration:none !important; } #sitemap .smCol .desc a:hover { color:#f9cf6c !important; } #sitemap .smCopyright { background: url('http://kwtv.images.worldnow.com/images/9687091_G.png') !important; background-repeat: no-repeat !important; } </style> <div id='sitemap'> <div class='smCol info'> <div class='address'> News 9<br /> 7401 N. Kelley Ave.<br/> Oklahoma City, OK 73111<br/> </div> <div class='desc'> News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. </div> <div class="desc"> <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kwtv-dt" title="Read News 9's FCC Profile and Inspection Files" target="_blank" >Station Profile &amp; Public Inspection Files</a> </div> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112032/news'>NEWS</a></div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/174696/9- investigates'>9 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118245/crime'>Crime</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118249/education'>Education</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/127295/special- coverage'>Special Coverage</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118786/health'>Health</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116602/politics'>Politics</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/120198/links- mentioned-on-news-9'>Links</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118263/consumer- watch'>Consumer Watch</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118270/my-2-cents- main'>My 2 Cents</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112030/weather'>WEATHER</a></div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/158742/interactive- esp-radar'>Interactive ESP</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118562/weather-radar- page'>Street Level Radar</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/198137/u-control- weather-center'>Current Temps</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/313791/weather-101'>Weather 101</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/198140/weather- community'>Weather Community</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/128922/news-9-stormtrackers'>Storm Tracker</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/236353/weather-in- depth'>Weather In-Depth</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'>FEATURED</div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116601/video- page'>Video</a></li> <li><a href='http://pics.news9.com/'>Share</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116604/recipes'>Recipes</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/122833/news9com- classifieds'>Classifieds</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/130615/contests'>Contests</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112034/community'>Community</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/156309/about- us'>Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/119561/employment- opportunities'>Employment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'>DIGITAL NETWORK</div> <ul> <li><a href='http://NewsOn6.com' target='_blank'>NewsOn6.com</a></li> <li><a href='http://News9.com' target='_blank'>News9.com</a> </li> <li><a href='http://TulsaCW.com' target='_blank'>TulsaCW.com</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='wnClear' style='clear: both'></div> <div class='smCopyright'> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href='/global/story.asp? s=18990'>Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href='/global/story.asp?s=18991'>Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div>