Search Continues For 2 Men In Lake Thunderbird Boat Crash

The search continues Monday for two men after a deadly boating crash Saturday night at Lake Thunderbird.

The incident happened around 10 p.m., authorities said. Two people were pulled from the water alive.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Steven Taylor, 34, and Jennifer Collett, 36, were transported to an area hospital.

Troopers and other authorities are continuing their search for Cody Foster and Brandon Kelley until both are found. They are presumed to be dead. Authorities confirmed at least one death in this incident late Saturday night.

Capt. Paul Timmons said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had lots of resources being used to help find the men.

"We've got quite a few resources out there in this attempt to make this recovery. We've got probably eight divers, four boats with sonar and we have a fairly large area that we're searching," he said.