At Least 1 Dead In Lake Thunderbird Boating Accident

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

At least one person is dead and possibly several others hurt after an accident of some kind on Lake Thunderbird late Saturday night, fire officials confirmed.

Those officials confirmed to News 9 not only the fatality but that two other people were pulled from the water after a possible boat crash. Rescue crews are still searching for other possible accident victims.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 9 for more information as we get it confirmed.


 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
