Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...

Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

Vestiges of racism and intolerance slowly being moved and removed in Michigan and other northern states as calls continue in the South to take down such monuments.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from, Friday, April 27, 2018, a statue of former Mayor Orville Hubbard, who spent decades trying to keep the city all white, is displayed in Dearborn, Mich. The statue was socked away for more than a year after lead...

Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle were attacked by a cougar, killing one of the men and leaving the second hospitalized in what authorities described as a rare occurrence.

(Alan Berner /The Seattle Times via AP). Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police confer with an individual from the King County Medical Examiner's and a King County Sheriff's deputy on a remote gravel road above Snoqualmie, WA., following a fatal cou...

Cyclists tried to scare cougar but it attacked, killing 1

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Lava flows toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing ...

Yellowing court records from the arrests of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others at the dawn of the modern civil rights era are being preserved and digitized after being discovered in a courthouse box.

(Alabama State University via AP). This photo shows the signature of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on a court document in the archive of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. The school is preserving and digitizing historic court documents lin...

Three Iraqi natives and a Syrian woman have been enlisted as guides to share a modern cultural perspective with visitors to new Middle Eastern galleries at a museum in Philadelphia.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this April 26, 2018 photo, Moumena Saradar, left, originally from Syria, guides visitors through the Middle East gallery at Penn Museum, in Philadelphia. The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropol...

Criminal investigators are finally getting to study materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Investigators finally get look at materials from Cohen raid

The suspect in the Texas school shooting pointed at one person and declared: "I'm going to kill you." Then he fired.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

The National Rifle Association's incoming president is blaming the latest deadly school shooting on youngsters "steeped in a culture of violence.".

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Ester Fernandez, right, makes her way through a buffet line Saturday, May 19, 2018, during a pot-luck style community dinner behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas....

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Kingwood Park High School baseball player Bryson Jackson wears crosses on his face to show support for Santa Fe High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, May 19, 2018. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Frida...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School baseball player Rome Shubert wears a bandage on his neck before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, May 19, 2018. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High S...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...

By JUAN A. LOZANO and CLAIRE GALOFARO

Associated Press

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first services since a gunman blasted his way into the high school and killed 10 people, with one pastor lamenting the grief "that none of us can comprehend."

Just two days after the deaths of eight students and two substitute teachers, the pastor of the Dayspring Church acknowledged the pain wracking Santa Fe, a town of 13,000.

"They will never be forgotten in this community, these young people, children just going to school," said Brad Drake, who then read the names of the dead, including a slain student who attended services at Dayspring.

"We have families today that are grieving a grief that none of us can comprehend."

The family of the slain student, Angelique Ramirez, did not attend the service. She was a member of the church's youth ministry, Drake said.

"She was a sweet young lady, had a style all of her own," he recalled. "She almost always had a new hairstyle."

Kelly Ward, who runs a ministry in Springfield, Missouri, and is a licensed counselor, took the stage to urge congregants not to hold in their emotions.

"How do we get through this? What do we do?" Ward asked. "The answer is to let everyone grieve, including yourselves."

He said people can help grieving family or friends simply by listening.

"No words are going to fix this. But your presence, being there is what the families need," Ward said. "Why is our presence so important? Because dwelling in us is the spirit of God."

Church leaders wore green T-shirts with gold lettering -the colors of Santa Fe High School. Inside an outline of the state of Texas, the letters spelled out a verse from 2 Corinthians 4:8-9: "We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed."

In a nearby church kitchen, parishioners prepared plates of barbecue to be sold after the service, with all the proceeds going to victims' families.

At Arcadia First Baptist Church, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hugged parishioners as they arrived. Among them was Monica Bracknell, an 18-year-old senior who survived the shooting. She stopped to tell the governor that the attack should not be turned into a political battle over gun control.

Surrounded by television cameras, photographers and reporters, she told Abbott guns were not to blame.

"People are making this into a political issue," she said she told him. "This is not a political issue. It's not a gun-law issue."

It was not the first time faith in Santa Fe has been tested with the whole country watching. In 2000, the city was at the center of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that banned students from leading pregame prayer over loudspeakers.

The court ruled 6-3 that the school district's policy of allowing student-led prayers at campus events violated the constitutionally required separation of church and state. Justices said giving students a public forum for prayer was effectively sponsoring the message.

Also Sunday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a "hardening" of the nation's school buildings in the wake of the attack.

Patrick, a Republican, blamed a "culture of violence" and said more needs to be done to keep shooters away from students, such as restricting school entrances and arming teachers.

"When you're facing someone who's an active shooter, the best way to take that shooter down is with a gun. But even better than that is four to five guns to one," he told CNN's "State of the Union."

On ABC's "The Week," Patrick said he supports background checks for gun purchasers but stressed that "gun regulation starts at home."

Meanwhile, families planned funerals. Services for 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh took place Sunday at a mosque in suburban Houston.

Her father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, described his daughter as an accomplished student who aspired to work in civil service and hoped one day to join Pakistan's foreign office. Her body is to be returned to Karachi.

The 17-year-old suspect, Dmitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

In their first statement since the massacre, Pagourtzis' family said Saturday that the bloodshed "seems incompatible with the boy we love."

"We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events," said the statement, which offered prayers and condolences to the victims.

Relatives said they remained "mostly in the dark about the specifics" of the attack and shared "the public's hunger for answers."

The suspect's attorney, Nicholas Poehl, said he was investigating whether his client endured any "teacher-on-student" bullying after reading reports of Pagourtzis being mistreated by football coaches.

In an online statement, the school district said it investigated the accusations and "confirmed that these reports were untrue."

Poehl said that there was no history of mental health issues with his client, though there may be "some indications of family history." He said it was too early to elaborate.

___

Associated Press Writer Paul J. Weber contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Schoolshootings .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.