2 Dead Whales Wash Up In San Francisco Bay Area - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

2 Dead Whales Wash Up In San Francisco Bay Area

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
OAKLAND, Calif. -

Two dead whales were found in different parts of the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, leading to speculation as to what might be causing the marine mammals' deaths, CBS SF Bay Area reports. 

A large dead whale washed up Friday in the Oakland Estuary just a few miles downstream from the busy Port Of Oakland container ship hub, officials said. The Marine Mammal Center said the whale was partially submerged near Jack London Square. 

NOAA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were able to tow the carcass out into San Francisco Bay with the plan of taking it to Angel Island State Park so that scientists can perform a necropsy, or animal autopsy, to determine the cause of death.

NOAA officials said they received reports Wednesday that a deceased whale was draped across the bow of a large ship entering the San Francisco Bay and heading to the port. It was not known if the whale was the same animal in the report.

The species, length, age and sex was currently unknown until further examination by marine biologists.

On the Marin County coast, a second whale was found on Tennessee Valley Beach Friday afternoon.

The Marine Mammal Center said it was a 35-foot female gray whale. Marine biologists will also do a necropsy on that whale Saturday to try and determine a cause of death.

The Marine Mammal Center has responded to several other dead whale reports in 2018. The leading causes of death examined by the Center's research team include blunt force trauma from ship strikes, malnutrition, trauma and entanglement.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Severe Storms Cause Tree Damage In Fairfax, Oklahoma

    Severe Storms Cause Tree Damage In Fairfax, Oklahoma

    Severe storms moved through north-central Oklahoma on Saturday, producing damage in the Osage County town of Fairfax. News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor were there as the storm passed through, damaging trees and awnings across the area. Val Castor is tracking storm damage near Fairfax. Trees and large branches down. #NewsOn6 #okwx pic.twitter.com/G36bRy0SiU — Brian Dorman (@BDormanTV) May 19, 2018 There have been no reports of injuries. This is a developing story.

    More >>

    Severe storms moved through north-central Oklahoma on Saturday, producing damage in the Osage County town of Fairfax. News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor were there as the storm passed through, damaging trees and awnings across the area. Val Castor is tracking storm damage near Fairfax. Trees and large branches down. #NewsOn6 #okwx pic.twitter.com/G36bRy0SiU — Brian Dorman (@BDormanTV) May 19, 2018 There have been no reports of injuries. This is a developing story.

    More >>

  • 2 Dead Whales Wash Up In San Francisco Bay Area

    2 Dead Whales Wash Up In San Francisco Bay Area

    Two dead whales were found in different parts of the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, leading to speculation as to what might be causing the marine mammals' deaths, CBS SF Bay Area reports. 

    More >>

    Two dead whales were found in different parts of the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, leading to speculation as to what might be causing the marine mammals' deaths, CBS SF Bay Area reports. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.