Tornado Warning Issued For Major County Near Fairview

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

UPDATE: 7:05 p.m.

A second round of thunderstorms developed early Saturday night, producing a tornado warning for Major County.

The storm is headed to Fairview, Okla., and expected to be there by 7:30 p.m.

***

Storms will move across northern, central, western and southwest Oklahoma beginning Saturday afternoon and are expected to last through the night. Larger storms will develop this evening and tonight with mainly a wind and hail threat.  

During the day temperatures will be mostly hot and muggy. 

There will be severe weather in the form of some large hail and damaging wind gusts. 

The storms are expected to begin in the metro around 6 p.m. with the best chance being after 10 p.m. 

Check back with News 9 for the latest severe weather updates.

