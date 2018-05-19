Tornado Warning Issued For Major County Near Fairview

UPDATE: 7:05 p.m.

A second round of thunderstorms developed early Saturday night, producing a tornado warning for Major County.

The storm is headed to Fairview, Okla., and expected to be there by 7:30 p.m.

***

Storms will move across northern, central, western and southwest Oklahoma beginning Saturday afternoon and are expected to last through the night. Larger storms will develop this evening and tonight with mainly a wind and hail threat.

During the day temperatures will be mostly hot and muggy.

OKC: Mostly just hot and muggy during the daylight hours. Storm chances stay low around sunset and increase after 10 PM. Looks like our first 90 degree day in OKC since September 21st of last year! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/W3XRO4Tgd0 — Matt Mahler (@themahler) May 19, 2018

There will be severe weather in the form of some large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The storms are expected to begin in the metro around 6 p.m. with the best chance being after 10 p.m.

Check back with News 9 for the latest severe weather updates.

Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during storms of all kinds.

David Payne- click here

Jed Castles- click here

Cassie Heiter- click here

Justin Rudicel- click here

Robyn King- click here

Matt Mahler- click here