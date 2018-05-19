Tornado Warning Issued For Major County Near Fairview

Storms will move across parts of the state beginning Saturday afternoon and last through the night.More >>
Severe storms moved through north-central Oklahoma on Saturday, producing damage in the Osage County town of Fairfax. News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor were there as the storm passed through, damaging trees and awnings across the area. Val Castor is tracking storm damage near Fairfax. Trees and large branches down. #NewsOn6 #okwx pic.twitter.com/G36bRy0SiU — Brian Dorman (@BDormanTV) May 19, 2018 There have been no reports of injuries. This is a developing story.More >>
