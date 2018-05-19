The Latest: Official says explosives couldn't have detonated

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

More than 2,300 other public college students around Arizona with deferred deportation status starting this fall will no longer qualify for in-state tuition under an Arizona Supreme Court decision.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona State University student David Montenegro stands out in front of the Memorial Union building at ASU Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Montenegro and more than 2,300 public college students around Arizona with ...

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Parkland students on Texas: "They're part of this now"

A hospital treating three of the people injured in a mass shooting at a Texas high school says one of them, a minor, is in good condition and the other two are in critical condition.

The Latest: Official says explosives couldn't have detonated

From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...

Trump plans aggressive role in midterm elections, but he's not welcome everywhere.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this May 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is not welcome everywhere as his party tries to defend its delicate House and Senate majorities. Republican ca...

Not all GOP candidates want Trump to stump

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the mass shooting at a Texas high school (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A Texas official says explosive devices found with the suspected gunman at a high school near Houston weren't capable of detonating.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said Saturday that authorities found a group of carbon dioxide canisters taped together, and a pressure cooker with an alarm clock and nails inside. But he says the canisters had no detonation device and the pressure cooker had no explosive material.

Henry also says police exchanged "a lot of firepower" with 17-year-old Dmitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez) before the Santa Fe High School student surrendered.

The shooting took place in an art room Friday morning on the roughly 1,400-student campus.

Pagourtzis in jailed on murder charges.

___

11 a.m.

Pakistani businessman Abdul Aziz Sheikh says he learned of the tragedy unfolding at a high school in Texas when he turned on the TV after iftar, the fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Realizing it was the school where his 18-year-old daughter, Sabika, was an exchange student, he flipped through channels trying to learn more and left her messages, but she didn't reply.

He called his daughter's friends, but they weren't responding either. It was only when he reached the exchange program that he got the bad news: Sabika Khan was among the 10 people killed in Friday's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston.

Fighting back tears, her father told The Associated Press on Saturday in Karachi that Sabika was due home in about three weeks for the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. He says he thought she would be safe in the U.S.

___

9:30 a.m.

The head of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee says the teenager suspected of killing 10 people and wounding others at a Texas high school collapsed while giving himself up, avoiding a police confrontation.

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, a former federal prosecutor, says 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez) "sort of fell to the ground and surrendered."

McCaul said late Friday that Pagourtzis wore a trench coat despite the sweltering temperatures earlier that day "to hide the shotgun and .38-caliber underneath" during the attack at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

He says authorities recovered a couple of explosive devices at the school and "several" in Pagourtzis' vehicle and home, and that they've been sent for testing to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

___

8:40 a.m.

A hospital treating three of the people injured in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says one patient, who is a minor, is in good condition and the other two patients are in critical condition.

The University of Texas Medical Branch tweeted the update Saturday.

Hospitals on Friday reported treating a total of 14 people for injuries related to the shooting.

Ten people, mostly students, were killed in the attack Friday at the high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles southeast of Houston. A 17-year-old student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez), has been arrested in the attack on murder charges.

The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

___

12:01 a.m.

Investigators say a 17-year-old admitted he went on a shooting rampage at a Southeast Texas high school that left 10 dead, most of them students.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-cheez) told investigators that when he opened fire at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning, "he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told."

Authorities have not offered any motive. Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail.

Sophomore Zachary Muehe told The New York Times that Pagourtzis entered his art classroom armed with a shotgun and was wearing a trench coat and a shirt emblazoned with the slogan "Born to Kill."

The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Schoolshootings.

