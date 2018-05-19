Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Given Titles Of Duke And Dutchess Of Sussex

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed new royal titles early Saturday on her grandson Prince Harry and his bride-soon-to-be Meghan Markle. The couple will henceforth be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," the queen said in an official statement released by the palace.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle: Titles Announcement #RoyalWedding https://t.co/wyl0J7eW0g — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

Markle will become the first ever Duchess of Sussex. The title of Duke of Sussex was vacant, and had been regarded as the most likely choice for Prince Harry.

The only previous Duke of Sussex (Duke of Sussex, Prince Augustus Frederick, the sixth son of King George III and Queen Charlotte) was married twice but neither of his marriages was approved by his father, George III, meaning they were considered unlawful -- thus no previous Duchess. Prince Frederick died in 1843.