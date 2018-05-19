The Latest: 4 evacuated after lava crosses road in Hawaii

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after ...

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Parkland students on Texas: "They're part of this now"

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A new poll finds that half of Americans approve of legal sports bet...

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...

School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.

Trump plans aggressive role in midterm elections, but he's not welcome everywhere.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this May 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is not welcome everywhere as his party tries to defend its delicate House and Senate majorities. Republican ca...

Trump plans aggressive role in midterms, but is he welcome?

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Mike Guich, left, and Abe Pedro, right, help Edwin Montoya, center, load batteries taken from his family's property onto Gulich's truck, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Montoya's family owns a farm near Pohoiki Road a...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A military vehicles patrol in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixture...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Toxic gases rise from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after a volcano menacing the Big Island for weeks exploded, sending a mixtu...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after ...

VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) - The Latest on the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday that police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.

The homes were isolated in the area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.

Officials were assessing how many people were still in the newly threatened area. They were advising people to shelter in place and await further instructions.

___

7:30 p.m.

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said Friday police, firefighters and National Guard troops were securing the area of the Big Island and stopping people from entering.

About 40 homes were isolated in the newly affected area east of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens - two neighborhoods where lava has destroyed 40 structures, including 26 homes, over the past two weeks.

Officials were using helicopters to assess how many people were still in the newly threatened area.

County officials have been encouraging residents in the district to prepare for potential evacuations. The county is now asking them to stay put and wait for further instructions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.