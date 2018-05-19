Pakistani exchange student, substitute teacher among victims

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

A hospital treating three of the people injured in a mass shooting at a Texas high school says one of them, a minor, is in good condition and the other two are in critical condition.

The Latest: Students allowed into Texas school to get keys

From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

New policy at Starbucks: No purchase needed to sit, use restrooms.

New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes

Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...

Trump plans aggressive role in midterm elections, but he's not welcome everywhere.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this May 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is not welcome everywhere as his party tries to defend its delicate House and Senate majorities. Republican ca...

Not all GOP candidates want Trump to stump

(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). A marquee at the Santa Fe Volunteer Fire Department announces the time and location for a vigil for the Santa Fe High School shooting victims Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan whose father expected her home in a few weeks are among the first confirmed victims of a mass shooting at a Texas high school.

Among those injured Friday are a school resource officer and a sophomore baseball player.

Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was being held on a capital murder charge after authorities say he fatally shot 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at his high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Here are some of their stories:

CYNTHIA TISDALE

Family members confirmed that substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale was among the victims killed in the shooting.

Tisdale's niece, Leia Olinde, said Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.

"She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair," Olinde said through tears.

"She was wonderful. She was just so loving," said Olinde, 25. "I've never met a woman who loved her family so much."

She said Tisdale was married to her husband for close to 40 years and that the two had three children and eight grandchildren.

Tisdale's house was the center for family gatherings, and she loved cooking Thanksgiving dinner and decorating her house, Olinde said.

Olinde's fiance, Eric Sanders, said of Tisdale that "words don't explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people."

___

SABIKA SHEIKH

Abdul Aziz Sheikh was expecting his daughter Sabika to return home to Pakistan in a few weeks for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Instead, he learned that his oldest child was among those killed in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, where Sabika arrived as an exchange student last August.

Surrounded by mourning friends and family at his home in Karachi on Saturday, Abdul Aziz Sheikh fought back tears as he relived his frantic efforts to check whether his daughter was safe half a world away. She wasn't returning his calls and neither were her friends. He eventually learned from the exchange program that she was among the dead.

"We are still in a state of denial. We can't believe it. It's like a nightmare," Sheikh told The Associated Press.

He said his daughter was a hard-working and accomplished student who aspired to work in civil service, hoping one day to join Pakistan's Foreign Office.

"One should not lose his heart by such kind of incidents," he said. "One should not stop going for education to the U.S. or U.K., or China, or anywhere. One must go for education undeterred. But controlling such incidents is the responsibility of the respective governments."

___

JOHN BARNES

School police officer John Barnes was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman.

A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes' elbow, which required surgery to repair, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He said Barnes was in stable condition.

Barnes was the first to engage Pagourtzis, according to Marshall.

___

ROME SHUBERT

Sophomore baseball player Rome Shubert says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

Shubert told the Houston Chronicle that he then heard "three loud pops" before the attacker fled into the hall. Shubert says he realized he'd been wounded as he was running out the back door.

Shubert says he was hit in the back of his head with what he says was a bullet, but that it "missed everything vital." He also tweeted that he was OK and stable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.