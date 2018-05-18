1 Killed, 1 Wounded Outside High School Graduation In Georgia - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 Killed, 1 Wounded Outside High School Graduation In Georgia

By Associated Press
JONESBORO, Georgia -

The Latest on a fatal shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia (all times local):

11:05 p.m.

Police in Clayton County south of Atlanta say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people who had just attended a high school graduation ceremony.

A police statement after the Friday night shooting says “one person is now confirmed deceased.”

The safety chief for the county’s schools, Thomas Trawick, says the shots were fired in a Mt. Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

___

10:58 p.m.

Police say two people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia Friday night.

Clayton County Schools Safety Chief Thomas Trawick says shots were fired in a Mt. Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

Trawick said he had no information on the status of the people who were sent to hospitals.

