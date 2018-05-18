The Latest: 2 arrested in killing outside Georgia graduation

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.

From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

New policy at Starbucks: No purchase needed to sit, use restrooms.

New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in cafes

( Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Authorities say an explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Houston injured 20 people and left one missing.

A substitute teacher who relatives say had a "lust for life" and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan are among the confirmed victims of a shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Jenice Armstrong of Burlington, N.J. takes a photo during a television viewing party of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , Saturday, May 18, 2018, at the Armstrong-Turner residence in Burlington, N.J. From ...

A hospital treating three of the people injured in a mass shooting at a Texas high school says one of them, a minor, is in good condition and the other two are in critical condition.

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

A newspaper is reporting that police have made two arrests in a fatal shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Clayton County Police spokeswoman Marcena Davis confirmed the arrests but said their names and charges are not being released yet.

The paper says one woman was killed and another was wounded by gunfire following an argument in a high school parking lot across from the Clayton County Performing Arts Center, where the Perry Career Academy had just held its commencement for graduating seniors.

___

12:10 p.m.

It remains unclear whether a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia that left one woman dead and another injured.

Telephone messages left Saturday with Clayton County Police and the county jail were not immediately returned. Multiple media report the deceased victim suffered multiple gunshots to the chest. The other woman was shot in the leg.

Authorities said the incident happened as people headed to their cars Friday night following a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools. The graduation was held at the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Clayton County school Superintendent Morcease Beasley on Saturday tweeted his congratulations to the more than 200 Perry graduates, but he also expressed sadness over the "senseless violence & death."

___

11:05 p.m.

Police in metro Atlanta say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people who had just attended a high school graduation ceremony.

A police statement after the Friday night shooting in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, says "one person is now confirmed deceased."

The safety chief for the county's schools, Thomas Trawick, says the shots were fired in a Mount Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

___

10:58 p.m.

Police say two people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia on Friday night.

Clayton County Schools Safety Chief Thomas Trawick says shots were fired in a Mount Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a graduation ceremony for the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

Trawick said he had no information on the status of the people who were sent to hospitals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.