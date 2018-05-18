Silver Alert Issued For Missing Norman Man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Norman Man

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A silver alert was issued in Norman for a 75-year-old man, police said.

Authorities are asking for help finding Charles French. He is a white male last seen in the 4800 block of East Rock Creek Road. He was last seen wearing a plaid green, blue and beige long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and boots.

He drives a gray 1991 GMC with OK license plate BZC878.

No photo is yet available.

Stay with News 9 for more information as we get it confirmed.

This is a developing story.

