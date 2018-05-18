Silver Alert Issued For Missing Norman Man

A silver alert was issued in Norman for a 75-year-old man, police said.

Authorities are asking for help finding Charles French. He is a white male last seen in the 4800 block of East Rock Creek Road. He was last seen wearing a plaid green, blue and beige long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and boots.

He drives a gray 1991 GMC with OK license plate BZC878.

No photo is yet available.

This is a developing story.