Norman PD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 75-Year-Old Man

According to police, Charles French was last seen near the 4800 block of E. Rock Creek Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

According to the report, Charles French was last seen near the 4800 block of E. Rock Creek Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

Police said he was reported missing on Friday, May 18.

French was last seen wearing a plaid green, blue and beige long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and boots.

French is believed to be driving a gray 1991 GMC truck with Oklahoma license plate BZC878.

If you know of French’s whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.