The Victims Of The Santa Fe High School Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

The Victims Of The Santa Fe High School Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

An exchange student and a substitute teacher were among the 10 people killed Friday at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, Texas, CBS News has confirmed. Ten people were also injured.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. Pagourtzis has been booked into the Galveston County jail and is being held with no bond on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Additional charges may follow, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

There will be a vigil for the victims Friday in Santa Fe, Texas, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reports.

Here are the victims of the shooting:

Sabika Sheikh 

The Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed that exchange student Sabika Sheikh was killed in the shooting. Sabika was an exchange student with YES, which is funded by the U.S. State Department. It provides scholarships for secondary school students from countries with significant Muslim populations to spend one academic year in the U.S.

Ann Perkins

Substitute teacher Ann Perkins was killed in the shooting. According to those who knew her, she was a beloved teacher and was well-loved in the community, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.