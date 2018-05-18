The Victims Of The Santa Fe High School Shooting

An exchange student and a substitute teacher were among the 10 people killed Friday at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, Texas, CBS News has confirmed. Ten people were also injured.More >>
An exchange student and a substitute teacher were among the 10 people killed Friday at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, Texas, CBS News has confirmed. Ten people were also injured.More >>
Inside Jackson Elementary School, Mrs. Elizabeth Claudio worked with students on math, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Inside Jackson Elementary School, Mrs. Elizabeth Claudio worked with students on math, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.