Protesters target lawyer who ranted against Spanish speakers

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

A mariachi band has performed songs including "La Cucaracha" during a protest in front of the former office of a New York City lawyer caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking workers.

A mariachi band has performed songs including "La Cucaracha" during a protest in front of the former office of a New York City lawyer caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking workers.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Demonstrator sing along as the Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino band performs during a demonstration across the street from the building that once housed the office space of Aaron Schlossberg, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New Yo...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Demonstrator sing along as the Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino band performs during a demonstration across the street from the building that once housed the office space of Aaron Schlossberg, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New Yo...

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

A sophomore baseball player who was wounded in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

A sophomore baseball player who was wounded in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

The mass shooting at a Texas high school has elicited promises from the state's top Republicans to look for ways to improve school safety, but none of them suggested that substantial gun restrictions could be on the table.

The mass shooting at a Texas high school has elicited promises from the state's top Republicans to look for ways to improve school safety, but none of them suggested that substantial gun restrictions could be on...

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

Texas governor vows to look at school safety after attack

Texas governor vows to look at school safety after attack

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). A demonstrator dances and sings along the Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino band as they perform during a demonstration across the street from the building that once housed the office space of Aaron Schlossberg, Friday, May 1...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). The Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino band performs during a demonstration across the street from the building that once housed the office space of Aaron Schlossberg, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Schlossberg, a lawyer w...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). The Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino band performs during a demonstration across the street from the building that once housed the office space of Aaron Schlossberg, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Schlossberg, a lawyer w...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). The Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino band performs during a demonstration across the street from the building that once housed the office space of Aaron Schlossberg, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New York. Schlossberg, a lawyer w...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Demonstrator sing along as the Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino band performs during a demonstration across the street from the building that once housed the office space of Aaron Schlossberg, Friday, May 18, 2018, in New Yo...

NEW YORK (AP) - Mariachi bands have performed songs including "La Cucaracha" during protests in front of the apartment building and the former office of a New York City lawyer caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking workers.

Protesters on Friday asked for the disbarment of attorney Aaron Schlossberg. They sang along with the mariachi performers and carried signs that read "Se habla Spanish" and "Racism, no Bueno."

A video clip of Schlossberg yelling at people for speaking Spanish in a Manhattan restaurant sparked widespread outrage on Wednesday. Schlossberg hasn't responded to calls seeking comment.

Schlossberg was not seen at the site of either protest.

The company that runs the building Schlossberg uses as his law firm's address says his agreement with it has been terminated because his actions "were contrary" to its regulations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.