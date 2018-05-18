Texas governor vows to look at school safety after attack

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

The mass shooting at a Texas high school has elicited promises from the state's top Republicans to look for ways to improve school safety, but none of them suggested that substantial gun restrictions could be on the table.

The mass shooting at a Texas high school has elicited promises from the state's top Republicans to look for ways to improve school safety, but none of them suggested that substantial gun restrictions could be on...

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an...

The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.

The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father's guns

Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father's guns

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Sen. Ted Cruz, second from left, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, second from right, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, right, speak at a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe Hi...

(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The mass shooting at a Texas high school Friday led to promises from the state's top Republicans to look for ways to improve school safety, but none of them suggested that substantial gun restrictions could be on the table.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a staunch advocate for gun rights, said at a news conference after authorities say a student killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, near Houston, that he will start holding "round table" discussions on guns and school safety issues starting next week.

"We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families," Abbott said. "It's time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure that this tragedy is never repeated ever again."

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who has been a staunchly pro-gun throughout his political career, added his own sentiments, though he didn't suggest that gun restrictions might help: "There've been too damn many of these. Texas has seen too many of these."

Calls for tighter gun controls surged in other parts of the country after the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a former student killed 17 people, but they barely registered in gun-loving Texas, where more than 1 million residents are licensed to carry handguns.

Since the 2012 shooting of an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, Texas has expanded gun rights by making it cheaper and easier to get licensed and allowing handguns into college classrooms and dorms.

After a gunman in November killed more than two dozen worshippers at a church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, near San Antonio, Texas' Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton, called for there to be more guns in churches. President Donald Trump has been looking at Texas as a possible model for his proposal to arm teachers in the wake of the Florida shooting.

Abbott said Friday that he wants more safety "resources" devoted to school safety, though he didn't offer specifics. He said he wants to include state lawmakers, educators, students, parents and gun rights advocates in his round-table discussions, which will seek to find ways to "protect 2nd Amendment rights ... but ensure our schools are safer places." He said he hopes to specifically invite victims from Santa Fe and Sutherland Springs.

Among the ideas that could be considered are ways to keep guns from those who pose "an immediate danger to others" and how law enforcement might better spot trouble signs or mental health issues in students, Abbott said, though authorities have said there were no obvious warning signs about the 17-year-old student behind Friday's attack.

"The answers are not always immediate," Abbott said. "But the answers will come by us working together."

The response to Friday's mass shooting was markedly different than after the church attack, which barely moved the needle on the gun control debate in a state with some of the most permissive firearms laws in the country. Dallas hosted the NRA's annual conference earlier this month and until Friday, gun control wasn't a main issue with candidates of either party in this year's primaries.

The two Democrats vying to run against Abbott in November said Friday that it is time to discuss gun control. Houston businessman Andrew White and former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez will compete in a runoff Tuesday for the Democratic nomination to run against Abbott.

"Thoughts and prayers don't replace the need for a plan," White said.

"Our children are literally marching in the streets, demanding that we, the adults, make the change to keep them safe," Valdez said. "We will act to make change. There is no other option."

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is mounting a longshot bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, has gone further than other Democrats in calling for a ban on assault rifles like those used in both the Florida and Sutherland Springs attacks.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said adults who own guns should start by making sure they are locked in a safe place away from their children.

An avid gun rights supporters, Patrick didn't mention gun control and instead said the Legislature will study how to "harden" schools to make campuses safe. He even suggested that could mean redesigning the state's more than 8,000 public school campuses to limit entrances and exits to help law enforcement better know who is coming and going - while also noting that the price tag would be extraordinary.

Patrick also said that Santa Fe High School had recently completed a state safety course and had two officers on campus Friday.

"This is not acceptable in the state of Texas or in this country," Patrick said. "This must end and we must do everything we can. We can't protect every parking lot, every stadium and every building, but we can sure do better."

___

Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pauljweber

Follow Jim Vertuno on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimVertuno

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.