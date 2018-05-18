Edmond Public Schools Form Committee To Discuss Safety

What happened in Parkland, Florida and outside of Houston Friday morning, makes the work being done by Edmond Public Schools even more important.

After the Parkland shooting in February, The district put together a safe schools community committee of 30 to 40 people.

The group included students, principals and parents, but also architects, police officers and a secret service agent.

A few of the ideas include, more School Resource Officers and figuring out how the latest technology can help at access points at school.

“There a cost to many things, but we didn’t want that to be limiting in looking at ideas,” says Edmond Public School Human Resources Chief Randy Decker.

Improving options for those suffering from mental illness was also discussed.

The group met three different times. The focus will now shift on implementation before the ideas get presented to the school board.