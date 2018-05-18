Student Shoved In Locker By Teacher, Tulsa Mother Says

An apology isn't enough for one Tulsa mother. She wants charges filed after she says a teacher at Greenwood Leadership Academy put her daughter in a locker.

The teacher's name has not been released.

The mother said she is horrified and wants to warn others so this doesn't happen again.

"This has been one of my biggest fears since I have put her in public schools. It's like my biggest fear has came back to haunt me," said mother Lisa Scott.

What haunts Scott is her 7-year-old daughter, a special education student at Greenwood Leadership Academy, was assaulted at school. Assaulted by who she says is a teacher.

"It was told to me by the principal when he really didn't have a lot of information himself that a teacher had shoved my child in a locker," Scott said.

Scott rushed to the school and picked up her first-grader.

She said she visited the school earlier this week after Jalianna complained a teacher put her hands on her.

Scott said she was figuring out how to pull her out of the school when she learned about this recent claim.

"She was like ‘a lady put her hand around my neck at the school.’ I was like ‘what's the lady's name?’ She was like ‘that teacher.’ So I went up to the school and asked about it. They were like ‘no we didn't get a report we don't know anything about that’."

Tulsa Public Schools sent News On 6 this statement:

We hold any individual working with Tulsa students and families to the highest of professional standards and expect that the adults in our buildings serve as exemplary role models for our young people. We are certainly concerned any time there are allegations of this kind, and we are working closely with the Greenwood Leadership Academy team to conduct a thorough investigation. While we are not able to share further details, we will support Greenwood in ensuring that all appropriate and necessary follow-up actions are taken. Greenwood is a Tulsa Public Schools partnership school serving Tulsa Public Schools students. While the district has ultimate oversight and responsibility for students attending Greenwood, day-to-day management and instruction is run through a partnership with MetCares Foundation, which takes responsibility for hiring, training, and supervising the staff and leadership of the school. Tulsa Public Schools and the MetCares Foundation are treating this issue with urgency, and we are working together to ensure that all our students are in safe and supportive learning environments.

But Scott says that's still not enough. She wants to see change.

"She doesn't deserve this, and as her mother, I'm here to protect her. And I'm going to do everything in my power that I can to get her prosecuted to the fullest extent," Scott said.

Police said they are investigating the case.

News On 6 also heard from the company that hires staff for the school.

The Metcares Foundation said it is taking the allegations seriously and will "take the steps necessary to ensure this behavior doesn't occur again."