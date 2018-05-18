Silver Alert Canceled For Missing OKC Man

The Oklahoma City Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man, Friday.

Juan Estrada was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Villa Avenue.

Estrada was last seen wearing a grey shirt, and blue jeans. Police said he has tattoos on his calves of peoples names.

According to officials Estrada has a proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger or serious bodily injury or death.

There is no indication where Estrada was found or whether he was found safe.

This is a developing story.