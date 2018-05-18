Sophomore baseball player wounded in Texas school shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sophomore baseball player wounded in Texas school shooting

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo... (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...
UPDATES death toll. Map locates Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, site of a fatal school shooting; 2c x 5 inches; 96.3 mm x 127 mm; UPDATES death toll. Map locates Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, site of a fatal school shooting; 2c x 5 inches; 96.3 mm x 127 mm;
(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). People console one another outside the old Fritz Barnett Intermediate School in Santa Fe, Texas where family of students and staff gathered for updates after a shooting at Santa Fe High Schoo... (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). People console one another outside the old Fritz Barnett Intermediate School in Santa Fe, Texas where family of students and staff gathered for updates after a shooting at Santa Fe High Schoo...
(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'It smelled like sulfur:' Ash falls near Hawaii volcano

    'It smelled like sulfur:' Ash falls near Hawaii volcano

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:02:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>

  • Utah lawmaker wants to raise legal marriage age to 18

    Utah lawmaker wants to raise legal marriage age to 18

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:02:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Heidi Clark holds a photograph from her 1995 wedding at her home in Orem, Utah, on Friday, May 18, 2018. Clark became pregnant at 16 and married soon after, under pressure from her boyfriend's religious community of Seventh-Day ...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Heidi Clark holds a photograph from her 1995 wedding at her home in Orem, Utah, on Friday, May 18, 2018. Clark became pregnant at 16 and married soon after, under pressure from her boyfriend's religious community of Seventh-Day ...
    A Utah lawmaker wants to raise the state's legal marriage age to 18 to prevent girls from being pressured into unions associated with higher poverty and lower education rates.More >>
    A Utah lawmaker wants to raise the state's legal marriage age to 18 to prevent girls from being pressured into unions associated with higher poverty and lower education rates.More >>

  • Governor struck while biking says helmet saved his life

    Governor struck while biking says helmet saved his life

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:02:26 GMT
    Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.More >>
    Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.More >>
    •   

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - A sophomore baseball player who was wounded in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

Rome Shubert tells the Houston Chronicle that he then heard "three loud pops" before the attacker fled into the hall Friday morning.

He says he realized he'd been wounded as he was running out the back door.

Shubert says he was hit in the back of his head with what he says was a bullet, but that it "missed everything vital." He also tweeted that he was OK and stable.

Authorities say 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis (Puh-GORE-cheese) fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at his high school in Santa Fe, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston. He is being held on a capital murder charge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.