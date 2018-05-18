OKCPS Board Of Education Announces Special Meeting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPS Board Of Education Announces Special Meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) Board of Education is calling a special meeting Tuesday in preparation to select a new Superintendent. 

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and a press conference will immediately follow it. 

OKCPS Board Chairperson, Paula Lewis released the following statement: 

“The OKCPS Board of Education is committed to finding a Superintendent who will bring to life the mission and vision of Oklahoma City Public Schools. I am pleased to tell you that the Board is calling a special meeting on Tuesday, May 22 at 4:00pm, and we are prepared to select our new Superintendent.

As you’ll remember, in early February, the Board appointed a 4-member committee (Paula Lewis, Carrie Jacobs, Ruth Veales and Rebecca Budd) to work with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA), the firm hired to facilitate the executive recruiting process as well as our community engagement strategy. This committee met to develop a timeline for the search, which included efforts to engage employees, the community and other key stakeholders. In early May, the Board interviewed the qualified candidates. I look forward to sharing more information with you at the special meeting on Tuesday.”

