Maine governor credits bicycle helmet for saving his life

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.

A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). In this May 10, 2018, photo, David Ermold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Rowan County clerk, pauses as he speaks in Morehead, Ky. He wants to challenge Kim Davis, the clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015 ...

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). In this May 10, 2018, photo, David Ermold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Rowan County clerk, pauses as he speaks in Morehead, Ky. He wants to challenge Kim Davis, the clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015 ...

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an...

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to MIT to speak with tech entrepreneurs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to MIT to speak with tech entrepreneurs.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

The husband of a New Jersey teacher killed along with a student in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of others says he's "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the tragedy.

The husband of a New Jersey teacher killed along with a student in a school bus crash that also injured dozens of others says he's "in shock, devastated and totally crushed" by the tragedy.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) - Maine's Gov. Paul LePage is crediting a bicycle helmet for saving his life when he says he was hit by an uninsured driver last fall in Florida.

LePage tells MaineToday Media that the impact cracked his helmet into two pieces and "sent me flying 40 feet." The crash exacerbated a shoulder injury, necessitating shoulder surgery in the near future.

"Without a helmet, I wouldn't be here," he said Friday.

LePage revealed the news about the accident Friday at Maine International Trade Day, saying he was knocked off his bike on the day before Thanksgiving. The Republican acknowledged keeping the matter quiet and initially brushed off questions before providing more details.

The accident happened on Nov. 22 while he and his wife, Ann, were riding their bikes in Daytona Beach, not far near their Florida home in Ormond Beach, he said.

He said a young woman who was uninsured and distracted cut him off while making a turn, hitting him as his wife followed behind. LePage was taken to the hospital but his wife was unhurt.

A Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman declined to say if the governor had been accompanied by his state police security detail while on the bike ride.

The topic of the accident came up Friday when LePage mentioned that the surgery could interfere with his plans for a trade mission to Taiwan before he leaves office in January.

This isn't the first time LePage kept medical details to himself.

In September 2016, he underwent a weight-loss operation at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston; the bariatric surgery wasn't disclosed until months later.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.