Governor struck while biking says helmet saved his life - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Governor struck while biking says helmet saved his life

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'It smelled like sulfur:' Ash falls near Hawaii volcano

    'It smelled like sulfur:' Ash falls near Hawaii volcano

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:02:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>

  • Utah lawmaker wants to raise legal marriage age to 18

    Utah lawmaker wants to raise legal marriage age to 18

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:02:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Heidi Clark holds a photograph from her 1995 wedding at her home in Orem, Utah, on Friday, May 18, 2018. Clark became pregnant at 16 and married soon after, under pressure from her boyfriend's religious community of Seventh-Day ...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Heidi Clark holds a photograph from her 1995 wedding at her home in Orem, Utah, on Friday, May 18, 2018. Clark became pregnant at 16 and married soon after, under pressure from her boyfriend's religious community of Seventh-Day ...
    A Utah lawmaker wants to raise the state's legal marriage age to 18 to prevent girls from being pressured into unions associated with higher poverty and lower education rates.More >>
    A Utah lawmaker wants to raise the state's legal marriage age to 18 to prevent girls from being pressured into unions associated with higher poverty and lower education rates.More >>

  • Governor struck while biking says helmet saved his life

    Governor struck while biking says helmet saved his life

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:02:26 GMT
    Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.More >>
    Maine Gov. Paul LePage said a bicycle helmet saved him last fall in a crash in which he says he was hit by an uninsured driver.More >>
    •   

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage revealed Friday that he was stuck by a vehicle while biking in Florida last fall and credited a bicycle helmet with saving his life.

LePage told MaineToday Media the impact cracked his helmet into two pieces and "sent me flying 40 feet." The crash exacerbated a shoulder injury, which will require shoulder surgery.

"Without a helmet, I wouldn't be here," the governor said.

LePage revealed the news at Maine International Trade Day, saying he was knocked off his bike the day before Thanksgiving. He acknowledged he kept the matter quiet, initially brushing off questions.

The accident happened on Nov. 22 while he and his wife, Ann, were riding their bikes in Daytona Beach, not far near their Florida home in Ormond Beach, he said. LePage was taken to a hospital, but his wife was unhurt.

LePage said a young woman who was uninsured and distracted cut him off while making a turn, hitting him as his wife followed behind. The official police report, however, indicates the SUV driver had an insurance policy number, and it does not cite distraction as a cause.

The motorist, who was in a Dodge Durango, told the officer she thought she had time to turn without hitting the bicyclist, according to the police report.

A Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman declined to say if the governor had been accompanied by his state police security detail while on the bike ride.

The accident came up when LePage mentioned surgery could interfere with his plans for a trade mission to Taiwan before he leaves office in January.

This isn't the first time LePage kept medical details to himself. In September 2016, he underwent a weight-loss operation at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The bariatric surgery wasn't disclosed until months later.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.