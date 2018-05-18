2 Buses Collide In Lincoln Tunnel, Dozens Injured - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 Buses Collide In Lincoln Tunnel, Dozens Injured

By CBS News

Two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel Friday morning, injuring at least 32 people, the New York City Fire Department confirmed. Officials said most of the injuries appeared to be minor, but seven were described as more serious.

The accident happened at about 9:50 a.m. in the center tube of the tunnel, which runs under the Hudson River and connects midtown Manhattan and New Jersey. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the tunnel, said the collision involved two New Jersey Transit buses.

A New Jersey Transit official said the accident happened when a bus carrying 37 passengers rear-ended another bus with 25 passengers on board. He described it as a "fender bender" and said none of the injuries was life-threatening.

The Lincoln Tunnel is normally packed with commuter traffic, which was delayed as emergency crews responded to the crash. Officials said the tunnel is now open. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

