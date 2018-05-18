Buses collide inside Lincoln Tunnel; 32 hurt, 7 seriously

Friday, May 18 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:02:12 GMT
(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...
Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>
Friday, May 18 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-05-18 17:02:05 GMT
The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an...More >>
Friday, May 18 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:55:49 GMT
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A new poll finds that half of Americans approve of legal sports bet...
A new poll finds half of Americans approve of legal sports betting.More >>
Friday, May 18 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:55:39 GMT
(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion at a luncheon given by the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in New York.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to MIT to speak with tech entrepreneurs.More >>
Friday, May 18 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:55:27 GMT
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.More >>
Friday, May 18 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:54:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...
For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.More >>
Friday, May 18 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:52:35 GMT
(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.
NEW YORK (AP) - A New Jersey Transit bus collided with another inside the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring 32 people including seven with more serious injuries.
New Jersey Transit officials say a bus from Wayne, New Jersey, rear-ended bus one from Oradell, New Jersey, at about 9:50 a.m. There were 25 riders aboard the first bus, and 37 on the other. The driver of the first bus suffered minor injuries.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey manages the tunnel. Officials said the tunnel was open. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Lincoln Tunnel connects New York City with New Jersey and is a major transit artery.
