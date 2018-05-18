Texas High School Shooter In Custody; Multiple Fatalities Reported

A suspect was in custody after reports of an active shooter at a high school south of Houston, an assistant principal at Santa Fe High School told CBS affiliate KHOU-TV. The official didn't provide information on whether anyone was injured in Friday morning's incident.

The school district had earlier issued an alert saying the school has been placed on lockdown.

Galveston County sheriff's Maj. Douglas Hudson said units responded to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.

According to a law enforcement official, the FBI is responding to offer assistance, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on social media that it was also responding to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

A mother said that a police officer told her that the shooting happened in an art classroom, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

A parent told KHOU-TV that some students were evacuated to an auto shop near the campus.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston.