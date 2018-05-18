Updates: School Shooting Leaves At Least 8 Dead; Possible Explosives Found

Possible explosives have been found at the high school where at least eight people were killed in southeast Texas Friday, according to a tweet from school officials with the Santa Fe ISD.

#UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

During a news conference held at 11:30 a.m., officials from Santa Fe confirmed that a second person had been detained in connection with the deadly shooting. The primary shooting suspect is already in custody, authorities confirmed. His name has not yet been released.

As part of that same news conference, authorities alluded to the possible explosives being, in fact, explosives. They cautioned the public that explosive devices planted as part of the shooting incident may not be confined to the school, warning residents throughout the city not to touch anything suspicious:

Explosive devices have been "found in the high school & surrounding areas adjacent to the high school. Because of the threat of these explosive items, community members should be on the lookout for any suspicious items," Santa Fe ISD police chief says https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/nBg6YTl2XV — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

The school district's superintendent, Dr. Leigh Wall, issued this statement via Twitter:

#UPDATE

Dr. Superintendent Leigh Wall:

It is with great sadness that I stand here to share with you that we experienced an unthinkable tragedy at our high school this morning. We are grieving the loss of members of our SFISD family. #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is on his way to the town of 12,000 people in Galveston County.

I’m on my way to Santa Fe High School. Will be briefed soon. Press conference at 1:00 to provide update. https://t.co/ayXt9n3KRA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2018

The school district posted to social media moments after the shooting that "there have been confirmed injuries" but didn't immediately provide more details. The first call to emergency first-responders was made at 7:32 a.m., authorities said.

Tyler, a senior at the school, told KHOU-TV that his friend saw "some kid" with a gun. A fire alarm was pulled. When teachers and students were outside, shots were fired, Tyler said.

"As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside," 10th grader Dakota Shrader told reporters, "and next thing you know everybody looks, and you hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide, and I called my mom."

Tyler said he ran behind some trees, heard more shots, jumped a fence and ran to a car wash. He said he saw firefighters treat a girl who had a bandage around her knee and may have been shot.

Galveston County sheriff's Maj. Douglas Hudson said units responded to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.

According to a law enforcement official, the FBI is responding to offer assistance, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on social media that it was also responding to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

A mother said that a police officer told her that the shooting happened in an art classroom, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

A parent told KHOU-TV that some students were evacuated to an auto shop near the campus.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston.