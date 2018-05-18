Chance Of Showers With A Severe Storm Threat Late Friday Evening

It is going to be hot Friday as the temperature approaches 90 degrees. Oklahoma City has not reached 90 degrees yet this year, so there will be another chance at that.

Friday will see a quiet mid-late morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. A chance for more showers and storms will arise Friday evening and into the weekend. A warm front is lifting from the east which will help give us that southeast wind. Gusts will reach up to 25 mph making it a breezy day today.

Storms will begin to develop around 6: 00 p.m. Friday, some of which could be strong to severe. Storms will travel eastward throughout the overnight. Storms will stay mostly in western Oklahoma along the panhandle.

The storm zone for Friday will be in western and northwestern Oklahoma. The strongest potential for golf ball sized hail Friday will be into the northwest. The strongest winds will also be in the northwest Friday. Winds could travel up to 70 mph.

Saturday storm chances will be likely, which will help cool temperatures off into Sunday. Lows will drop in the 60s.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to not be as hot behind a cold front. Highs will push in the upper 70s. Next week the pattern remains very active with daily chances for showers and storms across the state. Mid 80s for most of the week.