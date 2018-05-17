Group Forms Coalition Against SQ 788 Concerning Medical Marijuana

On June 26, voters across the state will got to the polls to decide if they want to allow medical marijuana.

You may have seen supporters of the state question at events throughout the state, but now those opposed are making their push.

“We do not actually oppose medical marijuana. What we oppose is State Question 788,” said Dr. Larry Bookman, a metro Gastroenterologist and member of a coalition against SQ 788.

Dr. Bookman said it’s way too broad and allows several types of physicians like veterinarian and chiropractors to write prescriptions for medical marijuana.

The group “Oklahomans for Health” supports State Question 788.

“We don’t envision any veterinarians being able to write a prescription for human medical marijuana,” said Oklahomans for Health Chairman Chip Paul.

Paul said whether it’s a vet, a chiropractor, or podiatrist, each of a state medical boards for those professions would have to sign off on the power to prescribe medical marijuana.

The coalition against State Question 788 has other concerns.

“It has no necessary medical requirements for prescription,” said Dr. Bookman.

That is an aspect that makes Oklahoma unique to states that have passed medical marijuana.

“We are not going to regulate with an arbitrary list of conditions,” said Paul, who also said SQ 788 puts a bigger responsibility on physicians.

“It forces them to educate themselves on medical marijuana,” said Paul.

Supporters say legislators will have to provide over-site for medical marijuana to work in Oklahoma.

The coalition against State Question 788, which includes the State Chamber of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association and District Attorneys Association, feels State Question 788 puts too much of burden on lawmakers.

“You are expecting our legislature to come back and now put language back in it that's not going to work,” said Dr. Bookman.

Read Also: OSDH – Not Equipped To Implement Medical Marijuana