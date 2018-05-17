Female law professors hope settlement leads to change

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Vermont's first-in-the-nation program to allow the wholesale importation of low-cost prescription drugs from Canada will need federal approval from skeptical Trump officials.

The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...

US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...

A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

Three years after a gunfight in Waco killed nine bikers, Texas prosecutors are struggling to convict anyone in the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Professor Lucy Marsh responds to questions during an announcement that a judge has indicated support for a $2.6 million settlement in a lawsuit against the University of Denver law school on behalf of seven female law profe...

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - After 31 years working at a law school in Denver, Lucy Marsh learned that she remained the lowest-paid professor on staff. She also was among the most experienced, surpassed by only one other person.

The disclosure in a department memo set off years of litigation against the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law that ended Thursday with a $2.6 million legal settlement for March and six other women.

While the agreement almost entirely focuses on the law school, the women and officials with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hope it prompts change throughout higher education.

Federal officials said the case demonstrates the pervasiveness of lower pay for women, even affecting the law professors who were highly educated and considered experts in their field.

"If unequal pay can happen to women in that position, you know it's happening to women in many other positions," said Mary Jo O'Neil, EEOC's regional attorney.

Colorado District Court Judge Wiley Daniel requested some technical changes to the agreement during a hearing on Thursday but said he had no other objection to approving it. Daniel called the settlement a "reasonable outcome" and said he thinks the case led to "lessons learned" by the university.

In a statement, university officials said fair, equitable and merit-based pay for faculty and staff is among the university's "cornerstone commitments."

"While confident in our legal position, we were motivated to action by our strong desire to heal our community and move forward together," the statement said. "We believe this settlement will allow us to collectively focus on a present and a future in which the law school_and the DU community as a whole_can unite under our common values of equity, integrity and opportunity."

Under the agreement, the university must hire an outside economist to study faculty pay for at least five years and bulk up employee training on discrimination. The law school specifically must create a password-protected site listing Sturm College of Law faculty salaries, position, date of hire and demographic information. Names will not be included.

Transparency, several of the women involved in the case said, is the best way to ensure equal pay.

"Our story illustrates that no group of women is immune from discrimination," said Nancy Ehrenreich, who has taught at the law school for 29 years. "Constant vigilance will be required to restore, or to cure, this kind of inequity."

The $2.6 million award covers back pay for the professors and private attorneys' fees. The agreement also requires increased salaries for the professors starting this month. Those amounts were not made public.

According to the original complaint, the law school's then-dean, Martin Katz, wrote a memo in December 2012 on faculty raises. It showed female full professors' median salary was about $11,000 less than male counterparts and the average female professor made nearly $16,000 less than male full professors.

Marsh, who began working at the law school in 1976 and became a full professor in 1982, decided to file a complaint with the EEOC, leading to the lawsuit being filed in 2016 and other female professors joining.

On Thursday, Marsh emotionally remembered a deceased colleague who videotaped a deposition for the case while being treated for pancreatic cancer, students who left flowers on her lectern and others who gave their professor a standing ovation when the suit was filed.

"Hopefully, this will spread," Marsh said. "Other law schools will say 'Yeah, we better straighten it up.' Universities now know that indeed they're subject to the law like everybody else."

___

This story has been corrected to say that Judge Wiley Daniel expressed support for the settlement but has not formally approved it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.