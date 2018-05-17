Ground-penetrating radar in hunt for dead in racial massacre

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The St. Louis prosecutor whose office now finds itself under investigation by police over its handling of a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says his attorneys twice threatened to "ruin" her if she didn't back off.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter). In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in her office in St. Louis. Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to "ruin" Gardner if she didn't back off inve...

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

Researchers seeking possible mass grave site in Louisiana from 1887 racial massacre report finding signals of disturbed earth but don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Davette Gadison, left, bio archeology grad student at Tulane University, and Andy Schroll, archeology grad student, behind, look over data with Dr. Cynthia Ebinger and Dr. Ryan Gallacher, in Thibodaux, La., Thursday, May 17, ...

The mother of the teenager charged with firing shots at a northern Illinois high school says he was ostracized and bullied by classmates.

( Dixon Police Department via AP). This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated d...

A lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on New York City restaurant workers who angered him by speaking Spanish has had a formal complaint filed against him with a disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in the state.

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...

A New York court says former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

The Army Corps of Engineers is ending its work to rebuild Puerto Rico's electric grid despite fears the island's government won't be able to restore power on its own to more than 16,000 people who remain blacked out eight months after Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti). In this May 16, 2018 photo, a worker with Cobra Energy Company, contracted by the Army Corps of Engineers, installs power lines in the Barrio Martorel area of Yabucoa, a town where many people are still without power in Puerto...

(James Loiselle/Courtesy of John DeSantis via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, provided by John DeSantis, author of "The Thibodaux Massacre: Racial Violence and the 1887 Sugar Cane Labor Strike" poses with Sylvester Jackson, right, ...

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Researchers searching for a possible mass grave from a racial massacre in 1887 said they picked up signals Thursday of disturbed earth at a south Louisiana site, but they cautioned they don't know yet what ground-penetrating radar detected.

The signals were detected Thursday, the first day of a survey of a vacant lot in the community of Thibodaux, where locals believe white mobs dumped the bodies of African-Americans killed during a Reconstruction era rampage. The mobs were out to break a monthlong strike by sugar plantation field hands, many of them ex-slaves, in the era following the American civil war.

The experts were cautious as radar probed for underground disturbances warranting further investigation.

"I'm beginning to think we might have found a prospective site. But it might be from a garbage dump," said Tulane University geophysics professor Cynthia Ebinger, who operated the radar at the location some 65 miles (95 kilometers) west of New Orleans

They received quick disappointment as a man who once lived across the street came to watch and told them a small oil rig once stood in the area they had marked by small orange flags.

Tulane anthropology graduate student Davette Gadison was in charge of the initial survey. Gadison had done past work with a forensic team unearthing remains of 20th century civil war victims in Guatemala - and similar work in the East African region of Somaliland.

Ebinger said signals initially indicated a pit about 6 feet deep (2 meters) and 10 feet (3 meters) across in an area where locals believe victims could have been buried. An estimated 30 to 60 African-Americans are believed to have been killed in what became known as the "Thibodaux Massacre."

"This is exciting," said John DeSantis, who wrote a book on the massacre and helped form a committee of the victim's descendants and others. He smiled broadly as Gadison showed him radar images on her cell phone.

But Sylvester Jackson, whose great grandfather survived the rampage, came to watch and told them about the oil rig.

It was a bit deflating, Ebinger said.

Bones don't show up on radar. The signals might show disturbed earth underground - areas where bodies could have been buried - or anything else, even garbage.

Ebinger operated controls of the radar - an instrument mounted on a pair of metal frames they slowly moved across the ground. Guided by a measuring tape, geophysicist Ryan Gallagher set the radar down every 25 centimeters (10 inches), saying "point, point, point" to indicate when Ebinger should trigger a radar signal.

An archaeology professor helped by extracting core samples from the soil with a long, narrow metal cylinder.

The work calls for finding evidence meriting further attention on land now owned by an American Legion chapter, built by African-American veterans during the segregated 1950s. The researchers weren't immediately seeking human remains. If any bones are detected, they must immediately halt work and seek state permission to continue.

But after a full day Thursday, the researchers said they wouldn't be returning Friday since they had to analyze the initial data.

Neighborhood residents and the commander of the American Legion post watched the work Thursday. The search was complicated by the fact that the American Legion post building was erected over what had become a city landfill for a time.

Post commander Deborah Winston said she first heard stories of a possible mass grave in the area before DeSantis began researching his book, since published in 2016.

She thought at first that people were telling ghost stories. She remembered telling them: 'Y'all trying to scare me? I'm in the building by myself at night."

"I feel better now, since they're out here trying to find out what's going on," she said.

Events in 1887 began with striking sugar workers demanding a raise. According to DeSantis, they also wanted cash payment, instead of the chits they received for use only in a plantation company store. As tensions soared, a judge declared martial law in Thibodaux. When violence finally erupted on Nov. 23, 1887, white mobs went door-to-door for more than two hours shooting unarmed blacks, according to DeSantis.

A committee has been formed of descendants of the massacre's victims, as well as descendants of Confederate and plantation families. If a mass grave is eventually discovered, DeSantis said, the committee would likely ask that remains be exhumed and reburied on consecrated ground.

Jackson, 86, said he hopes that eventually the remains will be found and identified.

"I want to be here when they dig up something, get the bones up. Do the DNA and we can have closure then," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.