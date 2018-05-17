Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Announce Impaired Driving Checkpoint - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Announce Impaired Driving Checkpoint

Posted: Updated:
A local company called "The DUI Warranty" is giving a back-up plan to those who plan to go out and drink. A local company called "The DUI Warranty" is giving a back-up plan to those who plan to go out and drink.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY -

The Oklahoma City Sheriff’s Office announced they will be conducting an impaired driving Checkpoint beginning Friday.

The checkpoint will target drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Oklahoma County, officials said.

The event will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and will end Saturday at 3 a.m. and will take place at an undisclosed location in Oklahoma County.

Officials said they will maintain a zero-tolerance policy with all DUI’s and violators will go to jail.

Officer’s encourage the public to follow along on twitter @Okcountysheriff using the hashtag #ENDUI   

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.