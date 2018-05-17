Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Announce Impaired Driving Checkpoint

A local company called "The DUI Warranty" is giving a back-up plan to those who plan to go out and drink.

The Oklahoma City Sheriff’s Office announced they will be conducting an impaired driving Checkpoint beginning Friday.

The checkpoint will target drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Oklahoma County, officials said.

The event will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and will end Saturday at 3 a.m. and will take place at an undisclosed location in Oklahoma County.

Officials said they will maintain a zero-tolerance policy with all DUI’s and violators will go to jail.

Officer’s encourage the public to follow along on twitter @Okcountysheriff using the hashtag #ENDUI