Vermont drug importation program will need federal approval

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

A Tony-winning Broadway actress who was pregnant when a car killed her 4-year-old daughter has lost the baby.

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

A southern white rhino named Victoria has become pregnant through artificial insemination at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Vermont's first-in-the-nation program to allow the wholesale importation of low-cost prescription drugs from Canada will need federal approval from skeptical Trump officials.

The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...

Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.

Three years after a gunfight in Waco killed nine bikers, Texas prosecutors are struggling to convict anyone in the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history.

A New Jersey prosecutor's office says the crash of a dump truck and a school bus taking children to a field trip has killed multiple people.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...

By DAVID JORDAN

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is attempting to create a first-in-the-nation program to allow the wholesale importation of prescription drugs from Canada, but first the state needs approval from skeptical White House officials.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill Wednesday that passed with overwhelming support from Vermont's three political parties. It's the latest move in an attempt to battle rising drug prices, which the bill's supporters say place a large financial burden on both individuals and state agencies.

"I'm in favor of doing whatever we can do to reduce cost for Vermonters," Scott said in a news conference Wednesday.

The state would need the approval of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It is unclear how the Trump administration will come down on the matter. On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump said that Canadian drug importation could be used to battle rising prices, but HHS Secretary Alex Azar has said that importation would not solve the problem.

"You can't improve competition and choice in our drug markets with gimmicks like these," Azar said in speech Wednesday.

A spokesperson for HHS pointed to Azar's speech when asked whether the department would grant the waiver.

Vermont Sen. Claire Ayer, a Democrat from Addison and one of the co-sponsors of the legislation, said she was disappointed by Azar's comments but is optimistic that the program can get the needed approval. She noted that their program has the support of the entire Vermont congressional delegation and said she hopes Trump is willing to try something new to help the state's residents.

"It could be one of those times President Trump shows he can make a deal," Ayer said.

The new law was based on model legislation from the National Academy for State Health Policy. The organization said that Vermont is one of nine states that considered similar legislation this year. The state is expected to work with officials from the organization going forward in the federal approval process.

"States have been in the lead to inform the federal debate and Vermont has taken an important step," said Executive Director Trish Riley.

Riley also noted that the wholesale importation program differs from past attempts to provide American consumers with Canadian pharmaceuticals. Vermont was previously a member of the Illinois "ISaveRx" program that set up a marketplace for personal importation. The program ran into repeated issues with American and Canadian regulators before being ended in 2009.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade group for drugmakers, expressed concerns over patient safety.

"It is highly irresponsible for Vermont legislators to promote an importation scheme that would create more avenues for counterfeit drugs to enter the country in the middle of an unprecedented opioid crisis," said spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll.

Ayer dismissed the organization's concerns as unfounded, and Scott said he believed the bill had significant safeguards.

Since 2003 federal law has allowed the U.S. health secretary to give states permission to import drugs, but it has never been granted.

"We've been clear as an administration that this is a longshot," said Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille.

Vermont will need to submit the certification request for review by July 2019 and set up a funding mechanism to pay for the program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.