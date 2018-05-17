The Latest: Doctor: Stay inside until volcanic ash settles

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policies

Trump rails against California for its immigration policies

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

Three years after a gunfight in Waco killed nine bikers, Texas prosecutors are struggling to convict anyone in the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

The mother of the teenager charged with firing shots at a northern Illinois high school says he was ostracized and bullied by classmates.

( Dixon Police Department via AP). This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated d...

Police: Rifle bought by mom used in Illinois school shooting

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...

The son of a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a relationship with the woman killed in the blast but they recently broke up.

(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

The Latest: Explosives found at home of ex-boyfriend

Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual assaults occurred.

Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual assaults occurred.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...

The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.

The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). A plume of volcanic steam rises from the alignment of fissures in Hawaii's Kilauea East Rift zone, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Earthquakes were damaging roads and buildings on Hawaii's Big Island on W...

(AP Photo/David Jordan, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2004 file photo, an offering to Pele, goddess of Hawaiian volcanoes, adorns the cliffs above the newest lava flow from Kilauea volcano as it enters the Pacific Ocean at dawn in Volcano, Hawaii. Whe...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018 file photo, offerings of ti leaves, rocks and cans to the fire goddess Pele, lie in front of lava as it burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision as an unidentified person takes pict...

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, highly viscous lava oozes from the edge of a flow spreading slowly from fissure 17 at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. Earthquakes were damaging...

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...

HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on the summit eruption of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A Hawaii state senator who is also a physician on the Big Island says people should stay indoors until volcanic ash has settled.

Dr. Josh Green says those with respiratory problems should limit exposure to ash that spewed from Kilauea volcano Thursday.

He says extended exposure to sulfur dioxide can increase the risk of bronchitis and upper respiratory infections in the long run.

Short-term risks are higher for those with asthma and emphysema.

The National Weather Service extended an ash fall advisory until 6 p.m. It says less than a quarter inch of accumulation of ash was possible.

The service says for most people the ash would cause eye and respiratory irritants with low level impacts for most people.

Scientists say there could be more explosions.

___

10:55 a.m.

An employee of a lodge near an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island worries about the impact on tourism.

The Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending ash about 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) into the air.

Janet Coney has seen a downturn in business at Kilauea Lodge and Restaurant in the last two weeks since the volcano became more active with lava fissures, earthquakes and another ash plume Tuesday.

She is office manager of the lodge, which is about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the volcano summit

Coney says there have been many room cancellations, though she says there has been some walk-in traffic from people excited to be there.

She worries the impression from media coverage is that the whole island is under threat, which isn't the case.

___

9:55 a.m.

Officials on Hawaii's Big Island will be handing out free masks to protect people from breathing volcanic ash.

Less than a quarter-inch of ash is expected to fall in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and in nearby communities after the Kilauea volcano spewed a light ash cloud early Thursday.

The masks will be handed out from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials warn they won't protect against gases and vapors.

Fenix Grange of the state health department says generally healthy people shouldn't have to worry about the ash. But she says it's probably "not a good day to go out running."

Officials say the ash would fall mostly within the park and the town of Volcano, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the summit.

Small amounts could fall in communities to the northeast, maybe as far as Hilo on the other side of the island.

___

8:30 a.m.

The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.

Hazel said Thursday that it was "time to go" after the volcano sent an ash plume high into the sky following two weeks of lava eruptions from fissures that emerged on the flanks of the volcano.

In Hilo 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the volcano, Pua'ena Ahn says he has experienced labored breathing, itchy, watery eyes and some skin irritation as ash plumes intensified in recent days.

Hawaii County officials say the volcano's summit exploded at 4:17 a.m.

Some schools are closed following the explosion but there have been no additional evacuations.

About 2,000 people living near the fissures spitting lava had already been evacuated.

___

7:30 a.m.

Some residents of Hawaii's Big Island say they didn't hear or feel the pre-dawn summit eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano that sent a plume of ash 30,000 feet (9,140 meters) into the sky.

Epic Lava tour operator John Tarson is an early-riser who was awake and says he only knew about it because an alert came in on his phone.

Aloha Junction Bed and Breakfast owner Robert Hughes says there were a few small earthquakes Wednesday but he heard nothing Thursday when the volcano erupted. He described Thursday so far as a "nice rainy day."

Hawaii County Civil Defense spokeswoman Kanani Aton said she spoke to several close family and friends who live in the nearby community of Volcano and that all slept through the eruption

Hawaii County officials say the volcano on the Big Island exploded at 4:17 a.m.

___

6:17 a.m.

Residents who live in a nearby town are reporting light amounts of ash after a summit eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.

Hawaii County officials say the volcano on the Big Island exploded at 4:17 a.m.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Mike Poland says the explosion likely only lasted a few minutes.

Poland says ash accumulations are minimal and that trace amounts were expected near the volcano and on a nearby town, named Volcano.

About two hours later, Poland said the webcam view showed a dusty plume rising from the summit. It looked like it was a steam and ash plume.

___

6:10 a.m.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has erupted from its summit, shooting a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky.

Mike Poland, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, confirmed the explosion on Thursday. It comes after more than a dozen fissures recently opened miles to the east of the crater and spewed lava into neighborhoods.

Those areas were evacuated as lava destroyed at least 26 homes and 10 other structures.

The crater sits within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has been closed since May 11.

Officials have said they didn't expect the explosion to be deadly as long as people remained out of park.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. An eruption in 1924 killed one person and sent rocks, ash and dust into the air for 17 days.

___

This version corrects that the explosion happened at about 4:17 a.m., not 6 a.m.

