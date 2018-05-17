Injuries Reported After Crash Involving Motorcycle In W. OKC

Emergency crews respond to crash on I-40 near Meridian in OKC.

Emergency crews responded to an injury crash involving a motorcycle on I-40 in Oklahoma City.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, in the westbound lanes on I-40 at Meridian.

EMSA transported one person from the scene to a local hospital.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the crash.

Crews have shut down three of the westbound lanes.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.