Oklahoma City councilman facing felony charges resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City councilman facing felony charges including embezzlement has announced plans to resign at the end of the month.

Councilman John A. Pettis Jr. announced his resignation in a letter received Thursday by Mayor David Holt. The resignation is effective May 31 and also applies to Pettis' positions on city boards, trusts and commissions.

Pettis was charged May 11 with three counts of embezzlement and one count of intentionally failing to file state income tax returns. The 35-year-old Pettis is accused taking at least $165,000 from charities under his control. He has pleaded not guilty.

Among other things, Pettis is accused of taking funds from the Oklahoma Institute for Minority Affairs, a charity Pettis founded, and making cash withdrawals from a charity that raises awareness about breast cancer.

