Cases against bikers flounder 3 years after Waco shootout

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Seven months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, police have released witness statements and officer reports about the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, people assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana hotel during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, c...

The son of a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a relationship with the woman killed in the blast but they recently broke up.

(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

Three years after a gunfight in Waco killed nine bikers, Texas prosecutors are struggling to convict anyone in the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history.

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Monday, March 26, 2018, sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif. Along 300 miles of California coastline, including Elkhorn Slough, a wildlife-friendly pocket of tidal sa...

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

By EMILY SCHMALL

Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) - Texas prosecutors who have failed to convict a single person in the three years since a Waco shooting left nine bikers dead are trying a new tact of targeting fewer cases, but attorneys for the bikers say the evidence is so shaky and the lead prosecutor's credibility so damaged that it will be difficult to make the remaining charges stick.

The May 17, 2015, shooting also left 20 wounded and nearly 200 arrested. Investigators say it was sparked by rivalries between the Bandidos and Cossacks motorcycle clubs ahead of a meeting. Waco police monitoring the gathering said officers opened fire after fights and gunfire broke out. Ballistics evidence shows that police bullets struck four of the nine dead, at least two of them fatally.

Prosecutors initially indicted 154 bikers, using a conspiracy law that is difficult to apply because it requires proof beyond all reasonable doubt that three or more people acted together to support a criminal organization.

In the two weeks before the anniversary on Thursday of the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history, prosecutors in Waco dismissed 98 indictments and have narrowed the cases to 25. Three of those are murder charges against Bandido members Glenn Walker, Ray Allen and Jeff Battey.

A problem for the prosecution is that McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna is a lame duck, having lost a Republican primary race in March after being accused of mishandling the biker cases. A new prosecutor won't be elected until November. Instead of resigning or keeping a low profile until then, Reyna has moved more aggressively.

"One would have thought that repudiation in the March primary would have resonated," said Clinton Broden, an attorney for one of the bikers still being prosecuted. "Instead, Reyna appears intent on being the last player at the blackjack table at 3 in the morning who keeps doubling down until he is out of chips."

Reyna declined an interview request from The Associated Press.

Then there are issues with the evidence that emerged at the only biker trial since the shooting, defense attorneys said.

One of the alleged murder weapons was recovered by a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent from the backseat of a Waco SWAT police car, cross-contamination that makes it harder to prove who killed whom.

Prosecutors have charged Walker in the death of Richard Kirschner, a Cossack. But police records previously reviewed by the AP show a Waco SWAT officer, Michael Bucher, shot Kirschner twice with his rifle. An autopsy report says there were three gunshot wounds. Walker's pistol was later recovered from a pile of weapons police reports and dashcam footage shows were tossed into the back of Bucher's vehicle by officers. The ATF wasn't able to positively identify any fingerprints on Walker's pistol.

Multiple fingerprints found on the same gun would make an analysis of who fired that gun more difficult, said ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong.

Prosecutors have charged Allen and Battey in the death of Matthew Mark Smith, another Cossack.

Allen's attorney, Brian Walker, said Allen fired his weapon in self-defense after Battey was shot in the shoulder. An autopsy report shows that Smith was shot twice, but a firearms analysis couldn't determine the source of the bullets or which gun fired the kill shot.

Under Texas law, a person can be found guilty of murder even when not directly responsible for the death during the commission of another felony crime.

The one trial so far, of Jake Carrizal, the president of the Dallas chapter of the Bandidos, was also fraught with questions over whether prosecutors had fully shared all evidence in the case, and ended in a mistrial.

Reyna and his first assistant, Michael Jarrett, delayed subsequent trials, arguing that it would be unethical to proceed without reviewing evidence from a federal racketeering case against the former president and vice president of the Bandidos in San Antonio. Jurors on Thursday convicted both men on all 13 counts, including murder. A spokesperson in Reyna's office said before that conviction that Waco prosecutors had not reviewed that evidence. That they've proceeded anyway on new charges suggests that their cases are not likely to be bolstered by federal evidence, defense attorneys said.

"These guys sitting in Waco desperately needed to be superstars and it destroyed them," said Paul Looney, a Houston attorney who had represented some of the bikers whose cases were dismissed.

Some 130 bikers, shown in surveillance footage running from the firefight or trying to save bikers with gunshot wounds, have filed civil suits against the authorities.

Bikers' defense attorneys and outside legal experts have criticized Reyna's decision to immediately arrest and later indict so many people on a single charge. Among the critics is Brian Roberts, who was brought in as a special prosecutor in four cases in which Reyna recused himself. Roberts dismissed the first case for lack of evidence.

"That day (of the shooting) should have been the beginning of the investigation, not the end of it," he said.

