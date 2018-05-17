Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:08:11 GMT
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific...More >>
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.More >>

  • Las Vegas shooting witnesses describe chaos and compassion

    Las Vegas shooting witnesses describe chaos and compassion

    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:08:04 GMT
    (Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, people assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana hotel during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, c...(Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, people assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana hotel during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Witness accounts of gunfire, c...
    Seven months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, police have released witness statements and officer reports about the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
    Seven months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, police have released witness statements and officer reports about the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.More >>

  • Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash

    Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash

    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:07:59 GMT
    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.More >>
    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.More >>
    •   

By SETH WENIG
Associated Press

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) - A school bus and dump truck collided on a New Jersey highway Thursday, ripping apart the bus, knocking it on its side and injuring multiple people, according to police.

The school bus was on the median of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive and the front end of the bus appeared to be crushed or ripped off. It was also sheared off its undercarriage and a piece of the front end of the bus with the steering wheel visible was lying on top of the guardrail separating the highway from the median.

A red dump truck with a mangled front end was parked along the highway nearby, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York.

The school bus had markings for the Paramus School District. A fifth-grade class trip from the district was scheduled for Waterloo Village, a historic site about 5 miles away from the crash scene. A school district official said its superintendent was preparing a statement.

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by state police. It's a horrific scene," Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told The Record.

State police said that an unknown number of children were on the bus, but they didn't know how serious the injuries are. Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan told The Record that multiple people were taken to a hospital.

A sign outside of the East Brook Middle School in Paramus informed people to go to the auditorium for updates on the accident.

Gisela Aultmon, transportation coordinator for the district, said she was busy fielding calls from parents and could not answer questions from reporters.

The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information on the crash, a spokesman said.

Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman Elaine Andrecovich said they have received some people from the accident, but she did not have a number available and could not say how many were children.

About 10 victims were taken to St. Clare's Dover Hospital and St. Clare's Denville Hospital, according to Communications Director Patty Montgomery. She said they were being evaluated and treated, but she did not have ages or conditions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.