Oklahoma appeals court affirms conviction in fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma appeals court has upheld the life prison sentence of a man convicted of fatally shooting his stepbrother following a long-simmering family feud.

The Court of Criminal Appeals handed down the decision Thursday to 52-year-old John Patrick Williamson of Broken Bow. Williamson was convicted of first-degree murder by a McCurtain County jury in the May 6, 2015, shooting death of his stepbrother, 46-year-old Michael Sean Daniel.

The appeals court ruling says the shooting was the culmination of a squabble between Williamson and his stepmother's family, including Daniel, that began after Williamson's father died.

Williamson was arrested a day after the shooting by an Arkansas State Police trooper as he walked along a state highway in Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas.

Williamson's attorney, Meghan LeFrancois, declined comment on the ruling.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.