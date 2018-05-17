Missing Woman Reported By Norman Police

Norman police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Amanda Leeann Drake was last seen about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of NW 26th Avenue in Norman.

She is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Drake's whereabouts is asked to call Norman police at 405-366-5221 or 405-217-7126.