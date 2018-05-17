Lawmaker accused of choking political rival at restaurant

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policies

Trump rails against California for its immigration policies

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Michigan State University says it has reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar in the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

Seven months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, police have released witness statements and officer reports about the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.

Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.

The Miss America Organization is putting women in its three top leadership positions following an email scandal involving former male leaders.

Despite decades of government protection, southern sea otters on West Coast still only occupy about a fraction of their historic range.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

Teachers who led strikes now turning focus to elections

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

After a 13-year restoration project, the World War II bomber Memphis Belle went on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Ohio.

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts state lawmaker has been accused of choking a political challenger during a chance encounter at a restaurant.

The Lowell Sun reports that Sam Meas made the allegation against Democratic state Rep. Rady Mom in a police report filed May 8.

Meas alleges Mom responded angrily after he tapped his shoulder to say hello. Meas says Mom grabbed his neck and choked him, and pressed a fist into his rib cage.

Meas wasn't injured but is seeking a harassment order against Mom in court on Thursday.

Mom hasn't been charged.

Mom is an acupuncture therapist who in 2014 became the first Cambodian-American elected to a U.S. state Legislature.

A message left by The Associated Press at his Statehouse office wasn't immediately returned.

This story has been changed to correct the challenger's name to Sam Meas instead of Randy Meas.

Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com

