"It's America": Video Of Man's Racist Tirade At NYC Restaurant Goes Viral

It was one year ago Thursday when Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, was appointed as special counsel to take over the Justice Department's investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.More >>
It was one year ago Thursday when Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, was appointed as special counsel to take over the Justice Department's investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump on Wednesday encouraged the Justice Department to investigate Oakland's Mayor Libby Schaaf for "obstruction of justice," after she tipped off immigrant communities about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweep.More >>
President Donald Trump on Wednesday encouraged the Justice Department to investigate Oakland's Mayor Libby Schaaf for "obstruction of justice," after she tipped off immigrant communities about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweep.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.