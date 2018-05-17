Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled

The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supply

A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big Island

The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week

A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

The mother of the teenager charged with firing shots at a northern Illinois high school says he was ostracized and bullied by classmates.

( Dixon Police Department via AP). This May 17, 2018 photo provided by the Dixon Police Department in Dixon, Ill., shows, Matthew Milby. Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge at a school employee and aggravated d...

As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...

The son of a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a relationship with the woman killed in the blast but they recently broke up.

(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

Lawyers say the $500 million settlement between Michigan State University and hundreds of Larry Nassar's victims will be divided up after weighing many factors, such as the date and victim's age when the sexual assaults occurred.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that it has reached a $500 million settleme...

The summit explosion of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano created booming sounds in the nearby town of Pahoa and resident Toby Hazel says she's had enough and is preparing to leave town.

(U.S. Geological Survey/HVO via AP). This Thursday, May 17, 2018 image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a view of the ash plume resulting from an early morning explosion at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii. The volcano has erupted from its summit...

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...

Three years after a gunfight in Waco killed nine bikers, Texas prosecutors are struggling to convict anyone in the deadliest biker shooting in U.S. history.

A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People watch from inside the Legislative Building as participants gather during a teachers rally at the General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Thousands of teachers rallied the state capital seeking a polit...

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Martha Seaman of Valley Interfaith Project, trains people Thursday, May 10, 2018 in Phoenix on how to gather signatures for a ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of ...

By MELISSA DANIELS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

Their counterparts in Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia are already waging a similar battle following protests over teacher pay that shut down schools statewide in recent months, transforming education funding into a major midterm campaign issue in many states.

Leaders of the Arizona movement are gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to tax the wealthy and use the extra money to pay for education. They are vowing to oust lawmakers and other state officials whom they deem anti-education. Teachers in Oklahoma and Kentucky are running for office in larger numbers, in some cases directly challenging incumbents who slashed education spending.

A march through downtown Raleigh on Wednesday drew thousands of teachers and shuttered schools for about two-thirds of the state's students. Hundreds of people outside the House and Senate galleries held signs and chanted: "Remember, remember, we vote in November." City blocks turned red, the color of shirts worn by marchers shouting "We care! We vote!"

Teachers believe the momentum from the walkouts will propel them into the elections and force politicians to take education seriously.

"We turn to the ballot, and we get it done that way," said Noah Karvelis, an organizer of the group Arizona Educators United that mobilized the teacher walkout. "We got the power, we just execute now."

In Oklahoma, the candidate filing period coincided with the second week of a teacher walkout that drew thousands of disgruntled educators and their supporters to the Capitol. The result was dozens of teachers and administrators who filed for state House and Senate seats, many making their first-ever run for office. Popular targets were Republican incumbents who opposed a package of tax increases used to pay for teacher raises.

In Kentucky, at least 39 current and former teachers are running for seats in the state legislature in its upcoming primary. The most high-profile race involves a high school math teacher who is running against Republican Jonathan Shell, state House majority floor leader. Shell helped write a bill making changes to the teachers' troubled pension plan that prompted an angry response from teachers.

Amanda Jeffers, a Democrat and a high school English teacher in Oklahoma City, said she had no plans to run for office until the statewide teacher walkout, where she grew frustrated with the frosty reception she got from legislators.

"I always thought teachers were a respected community in the state. We were not treated with much respect," Jeffers said. "The condescension is definitely what sent me over the edge."

The teacher movement is already having electoral consequences in the place where it started, West Virginia. On the state's primary night last week, voters nominated Democratic state Sen. Richard Ojeda to run for an open congressional seat. Ojeda is a retired Army major who became popular with the state's teachers for supporting their efforts.

Jessica Sanabria, a second-year teacher at Alderman Elementary School in Wilmington who attended Wednesday's rally in North Carolina, isn't yet registered to vote but will be soon. She said recent teacher strikes in other states and what's happening in North Carolina has caused her to be more interested in what candidates stand for.

"I'll be ready for next time to vote - absolutely," Sanabria said. "I've definitely gotten more involved."

Mark Jewell, president of the lobbying group North Carolina Association of Educators that organized the march, called Wednesday just the beginning of a six-month long effort to replace legislators it blames for failing to raise teacher salaries and provide adequate school funding.

Arizona teachers, too, are pledging to stay politically involved following a six-day walkout that jammed the Capitol with raucous rallies and secured a 20 percent pay raise over three years from a Republican-controlled statehouse and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. Many teachers toted signs with the message "Remember in November" during the walkout, and the grassroots group is focusing its immediate efforts on the ballot initiative to increase income taxes on wealthy earners.

More than 150,000 valid signatures are required to get the initiative on the ballot, and teachers have been training on how to circulate the petitions. On Wednesday, organizers pledged to gather 25,000 signatures in support of the tax proposal in solidarity with North Carolina.

The movement in Arizona is known as #RedforEd because the teachers donned red shirts when they began to organize - and its messaging bears a striking resemblance to a political campaign. #RedforEd yard signs, messages of support scrawled on cars' back windows and bumper stickers remain visible around Arizona communities, more than three months before the state's August primary.

It's still too early to tell what kind of effect the movement will have on 2018 races in Arizona, with a hotly contested U.S. Senate seat and Ducey running for a second term. And the momentum of the movement is sure to face political opposition - the Republican Governors Association is already running pro-Ducey television ads describing him as a champion of teachers, and Arizona has previously been a hotbed of political spending for pro-school choice interests like the billionaire Koch brothers.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, a Republican, called the teachers movement a force to be reckoned with.

"A sleeping giant was awoke. They're awake and alive and they're out there and they want change," she said.

Brewer also said that while the pay increase was well-deserved, teachers are overplaying their hand with the proposed tax increase on the wealthy.

"If the teachers put that initiative on the ballot I think that could almost kill them," Brewer said. "That's just a page out of Bernie Sanders' playbook, that is so socialist that I don't think people would tolerate it."

___

Associated Press Writers Gary Robertson and Emery Dalesio in North Carolina, Bob Christie in Phoenix, Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City and Adam Beam in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.